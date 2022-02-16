A community meeting, hosted by Lawrence County District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey, is happening in Moulton Monday night.
The public meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Moulton Recreation Center, is free to attend, and will feature guest speakers State Rep. Proncey Robertson, District Judge Angela Terry, and Circuit Clerk Sandra Ligon.
Topics expected to be covered at the meeting include county business and operations, absentee voting, juvenile delinquency, juvenile probation and the role of the Department of Human Resources, the need for foster families, and other discussion.
County Engineer Winston Sitton and County Administrator Heather Dyar Rose will also speak, according to the County Commission.
Questions and comments from the general public are welcome, commissioners said.
“In an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, masks are preferred,” the commission said.
The Moulton Recreation Center is located at 13550 Court Street. For more information, contact the Lawrence County Commission Office at 256-974-0063.
