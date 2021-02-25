Part of Lawrence County’s black history is one of mystery and intrigue

In looking back over the history of Lawrence County, there are many black citizens who have done much good and served the county and the country with honor. Many of them enlisted in the armed forces. Some, like Dr. Marlon Priest, went on to become well known physicians who paved the way for other people of color from this area. Others achieved academic success, like R.A. Hubbard, who started a school for black children, the school was named for him and won a top award in the nation in 2015.
But one stands out in an area all his own. Lawson Hubbard, son of a former slave, Washington Hubbard, had the reputation of being a faith healer, fortune teller, and guide to the mysteries of the Bankhead National Forest.
Fran Bush, a descendent of the Hubbards of Kinlock Falls, says “I know that there is a lot of Indian blood in all of the families whose paths cross in this story. William Hubbard, my great-great-grandfather, married a full-blooded Creek woman by the name of Ginsey, and his brother, Wash Hubbard married an Indian woman, who, it is said, could hit whatever she aimed at with a hatchet.” (William and Washington were brothers, and Washington was Lawson’s father).
It is in those dense woodlands above Mount Hope that he probably learned the art of herbal medicine from his mother, said to have been an herbal healer. Together, they would have gathered herbs and plants for medicinal salves and poultices. He would have played there as a child and hunted and fished there later in his life. He would have known the place like the back of his hand by the time he entered adulthood.
As he got older his reputation grew to the extent that he is still talked about and the stories are told by reputable people in the community, not whispered about behind closed doors.
Over the years, many stories have been told, firsthand accounts, mind you, of one of Lawrence County’s most frequently referred to historic legends. Lawson Hubbard, of black/Creek Indian decent was said to have the “gift” of healing and could also read a palm or touch someone’s face and heal them of various ailments. One of his talents seems to have been removing warts.
When Lawson Hubbard was born in 1875, in Bear Creek, Marion, Alabama, United States, his father, George Washington Hubbard, was 40 and his mother, Mahala Nichola Freeman, was 30. He married Leota Martin Freeman on February 7, 1897, in Lawrence, Alabama, United States. They were the parents of at least 10 sons and one daughter. She was a full-blooded Creek Indian.
According to the census, Hubbard lived in Mount Hope, Lawrence, Alabama, United States in 1910 and Election Precinct 6 Mount Hope, Lawrence, Alabama, United States for about 10 years. He died on July 23, 1947, in Russellville, Franklin, Alabama, United States, at the age of 72.
On any given Sunday, the legend contends that Lawson’s yard would be covered with buggies, wagons, and later cars, filled with people in search of everything from cures for various ailments, to lost diamonds and missing hunting dogs. Once, so they say, Lawson, who was in the company of ‘unbelievers’ proved his powers by cursing a lock until it opened without aid of human hands.
In one case, the Smith family of Mount Hope, went to him in search of a missing class ring. On their first try they had no luck finding the ring near a creek bed where Hubbard had indicated that it would be. It was 10 years before the ring was found, but when it was finally located, it was right where Lawson had said it would be. Evidently, the water table had receded to a lower level exposing the ring on their second try.
The ‘gift’ was reportedly handed down to Lawson’s sons, Luther and Clyde, who were also healers and fortune tellers. Today, there are still people in the area, like the Hopkins family of Mount Hope, who sought aid from Lawson’s son, Luther, for allergies. Others will tell you that they were healed of some malady or another, or that they had their fortunes told by the brothers, who always seemed to be correct in their predictions or their interpretations of past events.
A woman went to him to find a diamond ring, which she found according to his directions.
Lawson Hubbard’s reputation of being a fortune teller and a faith healer was well known in Lawrence and Franklin counties as well as Morgan County. People came in search of relief or cures from various illnesses. He never used herbs or tonics, it was said that just his touch would heal. He claimed to understand the nervous system and touching a particular spot would cure a particular ailment, but only if the patient believed. He also used tarot cards to foretell the future. Many people would swear by his methods and flock to his Mt Hope home. They would park under the trees and line up to wait their turn to be healed or learn of their future or inquire about events that were left with questions from the past.
He also assisted in helping to find lost items, such as a lost ring or a beloved hunting dog, by telling where the lost item could be found.
One such story is told by Sarah Martin, of Mount Hope, to Jack Smith for his new book, “Moments in Time, An Autobiography, Sort Of.” In one chapter, Sarah tells about her father’s experience with Hubbard. It seems that Eldred Elkins had made quite a bit of money from the sale of some hogs. He cashed his check and had a considerable sum of cash in his wallet. Somehow, he lost the wallet and was desperate to locate it. He went to Lawson Hubbard to see if he could help. “I can remember Daddy saying that he told Mr. Hubbard about the wallet, that it had some cash in it, and how badly he needed to find it,” said Martin. “Daddy told us later that Mr. Hubbard told him to look in the creek behind our barn. Daddy came home and went out there and sure enough, there was his wallet. It was so full of money that it had weighted it down and it was right where Mr. Hubbard had told him it was. “And that,” said Sarah, “is the gospel truth.”
“It’s hard to separate fact from fiction when you hear stories about Lawson Hubbard. But this story I do believe, because this lifelong Mount Hope resident said so, and she is a truthful woman,” declared Smith.
Jack Smith writes of Lawson Hubbard in the book. “Lawson Hubbard was a name I kept hearing as I was growing up in Mount Hope. The name had a mythical sound to it. Was he real? He lived in the mountains, I was told, and he could tell fortunes. He could find lost money, or remove warts by the gentle touch of his hand. He was called a faith healer. He was real, alright, this man who lived in a mountain cabin south of Mount Hope, and the more I heard about Lawson Hubbard, the more fascinating he became.
“Lawson Hubbard, I learned, was respected by black and white alike, and not just in Mount Hope but throughout the South and in other parts of the nation,” said Smith.
On weekends, drivers of vehicles with license plates from many parts of the country would stop at Ray and Mildred Mitchell’s store on Alabama Highway 24 just south of Mount Hope and ask, “How do I find Lawson Hubbard?”
Lawson told the Smith family where to look for a missing class ring, but the ring wasn’t there. Ten years later, they were back at the same location and there was the ring, exactly where he’d told them it would be...ten years earlier!
Lawson’s sons, Clyde and Luther, were also fortune tellers and faith healers. There are people alive to this day who tell personal stories of being healed or of receiving help to locate missing objects.
Hillman Locklayer, a distant relative of Hubbard’s, says that a few other people in his family had this ‘gift’.” He and his father visited Luther about another relative. He had a manner about him almost like a doctor. He told us of how many people throughout the county, state and from outside the state came to him for help or seeking advice. “I’ve never known anyone else around here who could just tell people where things were, or heal them. He must have really been something,” said Locklayer.
Pearl Jackson Green was distraught over the loss of a diamond watch that her husband, William, had given her as a wedding present. People kept telling her that she should visit Lawson’s son, Luther Hubbard, that he could tell her where her watch was. “I didn’t believe in things like that,” she said recently. But when a couple of months went by with still no sign of the precious watch, she relented and she and William made the trip to Mount Hope to visit Hubbard at his cabin.
They sat down at a table, she recalls sitting in a straight-back chair. There was a heater in the front room, and Luther Hubbard, a tall, nice looking, light-completed man wearing neatly pressed but worn overhauls and a simple shirt, held both of her hands in his as he gazed straight into her eyes intensely for almost a full minute. “Then he said in a soft, monotone voice, “You dropped your watch and a woman saw you do so, she picked it up and put it in her pocket,” said Lawson to Pearl and William. “Her house is about here,” and he went on to describe her home, its location, and what the woman looked like. “He described her to a tee,” said an incredulous Pearl Green. “He described her hair, her slender build, everything about her.”
The Jacksons knew immediately who Hubbard was referring to and they went to the woman’s house right away. “She denied knowing anything about the watch, but we kept on pressing her and finally she got it out and threw it at our feet, Here,” she said, “Take It! I don’t want your ol’ watch!”
Once again, Luther Hubbard helped someone recover a lost item that if not for him would have never seen the light of day again.
Glennice H. Jackson was helped by Lawson’s son, Luther. She had a rash on her face that wouldn’t go away. She went to several doctors, one as far away as Nashville, and spent a lot of money to no avail. Finally, thinking that she hadn’t anything to lose, she went to Luther, who was living in Russellville by that time. He studied her face, had her drink something she thinks was Asafoetida tea, then he rubbed her face and told her to go home, fry some fat back meat, rub the grease on her face and he told her this, “Your face will turn white, but when that goes away so will the rash and it will never come back.” She did as he instructed and sure enough, her face turned white, but went away in a few days, along with the rash. “That was in the late ‘90s, and it’s never come back,” said Jackson recently.
Jerry Hopkins tells about his son, Rodney, who was six or seven years old when this occurred, “We were giving him shots at the time for different allergies, he was allergic to all kinds of weeds and grasses, if he was around a corn patch, his eyes would swell up bad, it really was scary. He also had asthma, so I decided to try Mr Luther Hubbard, there was nothing to lose. So we went to his house near Spring Valley. Mr. Hubbard had Rodney to take his shirt off, felt around on his chest and head, looked in his mouth up close, some of the stuff he said was mumbling for a few seconds, then he said to Rodney, “You never sleep in a t-shirt do you?” and of course he never did, so he told him to always sleep in a t-shirt,” said Jerry. “We had even gotten him a little Chihuahua dog to sleep with. We had heard that might help him. We were grasping at straws. He told us before we left that he would out grow most of his allergies and he did outgrow most of them, but sleeping in that shirt did something that helped him, I don’t know how.”
There are many, many other first-hand accounts like that around here. The Hubbard family has a long and interesting history. If you would like to learn more, please visit the Lawrence County Archives located in downtown Moulton.
Lawson died in 1947 at the age of 70, but his legend never did.
1875–23 July 1947 (Age 72)
Bear Creek, Marion, Alabama, United States
(For more information about Lawson Hubbard, or Luther and Clyde Hubbard, see Moulton Advertiser, September 21, 1972).
