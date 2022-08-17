A Cruise-in Car Show and a benefit ride for Courtland Police Chief Dennis Sharp is happening on the town’s square next weekend, according to city officials and event organizers. The coinciding events are coming to the Courtland square on Saturday, August 27. 

Hartselle Police officers Lynn Dean and Lesley Sheffield, who are organizing the Cruise-in event, said the car show will begin at 8 a.m. that Saturday and last until about noon. Dean said all proceeds from the show will be donated to the Dennis Sharp family after the police chief was hospitalized with injuries he received in an on-duty vehicle accident on June 17. 

