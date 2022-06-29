Woman arrested for theft at Moulton Walmart

A woman who tried to steal $1,600 worth of merchandise from Moulton Walmart last week faces a felony charge for her attempts, according to a report from Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight.
Maride Shane Morris, 30, is charged with second-degree theft and attempting to elude a police officer after she was apprehended at Walmart Supercenter on Alabama 157 last Thursday, according to the report.
Moulton officers had been alerted to the theft-in-progress after Walmart Asset Protection associates observed a female suspect (Morris) placing items in several totes and a book bag, the report said.
“They had been watching her do this for over an hour. When the suspect completed her ‘shopping,’ she left through the garden center door and was followed out by the Asset Protection associates,” the report states.
Moulton Police Capt. Russell Graham was stationed outside and tried to confront Morris when she attempted to run away, according to the report. Graham pursued Morris through the parking lot before detaining her and escorting her back inside the store, where she admitted to taking the items.
“Not only did Ms. Morris take items from Walmart without paying for them, but she also consumed groceries while walking throughout the store,” the report from Chief Knight states. “Morris took all kinds of various merchandise, which totaled more than $1,600 in value.”
Knight said the felony charge was issued due to the dollar amount the stolen items were worth. He said Morris was booked into the Lawrence County Jail without further incident.
Morris was later released on $2,500 bond.
