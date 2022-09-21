The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Alabama Historical Commission to go towards Boxwood. The funds will be used to begin preliminary work for restoration on the interior of the building.
Boxwood was built in the 1850's and is one of the few brick plantation enslaved persons dwellings surviving in Alabama. It is all that remains of the Boxwood Plantation. It was rediscovered in 2010 during the development of the Mallard Fox West Industrial Complex. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2013.
