Fifteen Lawrence County juveniles on probation will participate in a different type of graduation Friday at noon when they finish the 16-week Lions Quest program.
The first class graduated in December and thus far has a recidivism rate of zero.
Lions Quest is a social and emotional learning curriculum created by the Lions Club International Foundation, and Lawrence County is the first in the world to implement the curriculum outside of a traditional K-12 classroom.
“We began to ask ourselves — how can we move Lions Quest into environments where we can best serve the youth that are most at risk?” said Jerome Thompson, a Moulton lawyer and former committee member of the Lions Club International Foundation. “If we can get this population of youth on a better path to success, then we can change the quality of life for everyone in the community.”
The first class of 11 participants in the program started in August, and eight graduated from the program in December. The three who repeated the program graduate Friday along with 12 students who began the program in January. None of the eight students who completed the program in December have appeared in court to be adjudicated since.
The classes take place in a courtroom.
“I really think this will go down in history as one of the best things we’ve done for the county and for the court system,” Thompson said. “I can see how it’s making a difference.”
In December, one parent told Angela Terry, the district and juvenile judge for Lawrence County, that Lions Quest was the best thing that had ever happened to his son.
Thompson said, “I tell them my goal is to get you through 16 weeks of Lions Quest, to get you community service and to get you off probation so you find greater success moving forward."
Thompson has been a member of the Moulton Lions Club since 1989. About a year ago, he approached Terry with an idea to incorporate Lions Quest in the Lawrence County community.
Together, they agreed to pilot the curriculum with a group of juveniles on probation, and they thought it might be a challenge for their rural community. Terry first coordinated a different speaker for each of the 16 lessons.
“There was no problem getting enough speakers,” Terry said. “When I first started reaching out to these people, I said, ‘If you do it one time, then we’ll start rotating.’ I found the majority of these facilitators wanted to make sure that they could do it again.”
Lessons included self-respect, exploring emotions, communication, conflict resolution, bullying, decision making, alcohol and drug use prevention and more. Speakers would walk through specific questions and examples with students.
“This material? I think we could all go through it,” Terry said. “I think we as adults could benefit from this.”
Jon Bret Smith, superintendent of Lawrence County schools, is one of several speakers from the school system. When a Lions Quest student shared that he couldn’t complete community service hours without transportation, Smith and Thompson collaborated on a solution: The student could ride the bus to campus and do an hour of community service per week at the school.
“Everybody at some point in their life has received some type of mercy or grace from someone else,” Smith said. “I think that’s what we’re trying to do — to see the good in kids, to extend some grace to them, to extend that extra hand of help.”
Tiffany Callahan, who works as a juvenile probation officer in Lawrence County, said the reactions from participants have been 90% positive.
One student told her he liked coming to court and would miss everyone when his probation was lifted.
“Another told me that coming to Lions Quest made him more comfortable coming to the courthouse,” Callahan said. “When he came to get his driver’s license, he said, ‘This really isn’t a scary place,’ and I said, ‘It’s not.' Before, he’d only come here because he was in trouble.”
Terry’s goal as juvenile judge is to help kids out of the legal system before they enter adulthood. Resources like counseling, drug rehabilitation and community service opportunities exist to help them bounce back from mistakes that are harder to recover from as adults.
“Rehabilitation is the name of juvenile justice,” Terry said. “Yes, it’s part punishment, but the bigger picture is help.”
Help can look different for each kid. Thompson said one student invited him to his basketball game since his parents never showed up. When Thompson went, the student sent him a thank you text that meant everything to Thompson.
“It’s things like that that don’t cost us anything,” Thompson said. “But if the community would just simply rally around some of our most at-risk students, we will lift them up and we’ll find greater success as a whole across Lawrence County.”
