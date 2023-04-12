Sugg plants seeds at Rotary

Morgan County Master Gardener Jennie Sugg visited the Rotary Club Thursday. She told about the organization’s history, her journey to joining them, and their grandiose plant sale at the Point Mallard Pavilion this weekend. The annual event will be Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
“We will have over 3,000 plants available,” said Sugg. “And we will have an ‘Ask a Master Gardener’ booth with free pH soil testing.”
Several varieties of plants will be available. From succulents, shades, and shrubs to ferns, fruits, and tropicals, there will be enough flora to entertain anyone but Adam. The sale continues the work of an organization heading into its sixth decade of service.
The Master Gardeners were founded in Washington state in 1972.
“The extension office in Washington state became overwhelmed with the requests for horticultural information as the interest in gardening boomed in the 1970s,” said Sugg. “So Dr. David Gibby and Dr. Arlen Davison came up with the idea to train knowledgeable gardeners to respond to the demand.
“The volunteers would receive extensive horticultural training, and in return they would help out the extension office by training and informing the communities.”
In their first year, 300 people applied; they selected and trained 120 applicants.
“They served 7,000 clients the first year,” said Sugg. “Even from the beginning, it was a really necessary and really helpful program.”
North Alabama gained its first Master Gardener program in the early 1980s when a chapter opened in Huntsville. Today, there are 34 chapters in the state.
Members aren’t just knowledgeable about gardening; they are servants in their communities.
“Some teach gardening classes,” said Sugg. “Others write articles. Some operate online, like myself.”
Together, the master gardeners form a network capable of answering a lengthy list of horticultural queries.
“We don’t always have all the answers,” said Sugg. “But we know who does.”
According to Sugg, the organization teaches about: fertilizers, pesticides, erosion, native plants, and nutrition. They also conduct research.
“We test new vegetable varieties,” Sugg explained. “As new hybrids are made [and] new strides are made in that arena, Master Gardeners are the ones who test those vegetables.
“The possibilities are unlimited. Whatever you could do, whatever your interest is, there’s probably a tie to Master Gardeners.”
Sugg joined the organization in 2020, but her gardening experience extends further into her past.
“I don’t remember ever not gardening,” said Sugg. “We always had a garden; it’s always been something that was a part of my life.”
After getting married, busyness drove gardening from her mind. But a plant-loving friend persistently pushed her toward growing.
“She was like, ‘Try this, try this, try this,’” said Sugg. “And in the process, I realized that plants brought to me something that I really, really needed.
“At the time, I was a new mother. I was a wife. I was home all the time. And I had all those demands; and if you’ve raised children, then you know when they demand something, you fulfill that demand. And then they demand something else… It’s just nonstop.”
Cultivating and growing various flora became a release from her responsibilities.
“I could look at my plants and just think about them,” Sugg explained. Just think, ‘Oh, I need to water this,’ or ‘[I need] to clip these leaves,’ or, ‘Oh, look how pretty that bloom is.’ It just gave me something that I really needed.”
If interested in becoming a Master Gardener, one can contact the Lawrence County Extension Office.
The Rotary Club meets on Thursdays at noon in the Western Sirloin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.