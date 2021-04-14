Lawrence County residents needing rental or utility assistance may qualify for the Emergency Rental Assistance Alabama program.
According to ERAA, the program provides financial assistance to qualifying applicants to prevent housing instability, potential eviction, and financial hardships of tenants and landlords as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency. This means renters and landlords may apply.
ERAA can assist qualified applicants with rent costs, utility bills or home energy expenses for bills that are up to 11 months past due, current bills, and up to three months of expected rental or utility costs. The applicant may apply for an additional three month of assistance after the initial three months as long as funds remain available, according to the program.
To qualify, households must have income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) level, as defined by the Alabama Housing Finance Authority (AHFA), and one or more tenant household members must have qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Households which qualify must also demonstrate they are at risk of homelessness or housing instability—by providing an eviction notice or past-due utility or rent notice—or live in unsafe or unhealthy housing conditions. The unit the applicant is renting must be the applicant’s primary residence, and the applicant must reside in the state of Alabama to qualify.
Any unpaid rent or utility bills applied for can go no further back than March 13, 2020, according to program specifications.
Landlords may apply for unpaid or future rent on behalf of tenants, according to the program. All payments must be used to satisfy the tenant’s rental obligations, and the tenant is required to sign the application to qualify.
For Lawrence County residents, information and application support are available at the Town Creek Public Library, located 15971 Main Street. Interested applicants may contact the library at 256-685-2973.
For all applications, AHFA will review and prioritize funds to applicants who have incomes at or below 50% AMI, or to households where one or more household members are unemployed as of the date of the application and one or more household members were unemployed for 90 days prior to the date of the application.
Assistance will be distributed as funds are available. For more information or to determine whether your household or tenant qualifies, visit eraalabama.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.