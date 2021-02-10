Moulton man indicted for murder following Oct. shooting

A Moulton man has been indicted on a murder charge following the Oct. 9 fatal shooting of 29-year-old KC Hatfield.
Jeffrey Dylan Spillers, 24, was originally arrested on Oct. 12 on charges of manslaughter, reckless endangerment, chemical endangerment of a child, second degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to reports from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Department served grand jury indictments charging Spillers with an upgraded manslaughter charge, which has been changed to murder, and an additional charge of first degree domestic violence assault.
“The investigators submitted their findings to the District Attorney’s Office and the case was presented to the Grand Jury,” Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said Tuesday. “This is in connection with the death investigation of the victim identified as KC Hatfield.”
Hatfield was fatally shot at the home where she and Spillers resided on County Road 188 near Moulton, according to a Sheriff’s report. Deputies responded to the incident around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, where they found Hatfield had been shot in the head. She died of her injuries at a hospital, according to authorities.
As of Tuesday afternoon, arraignment for Spillers had not yet been scheduled, according to the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.
