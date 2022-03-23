This year’s Free April Walking Tours are just around the corner. With the weather finally showing signs of spring it’s time for folks who enjoy learning more about their community’s history and seeing the places they might have wondered about in the past to break out their walking shoes and sunscreen and hit the pavement.
The tours, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Tourism, have been a popular way to kick off spring throughout the state for a number of years. Lawrence County has been part of the annual event for the past seven years, with one year off for COVID. Courtland and Mount Hope joined in a year or so later. All statewide tours begin simultaneously at 10:00 a.m. with the exception of Town Creek.
In Lawrence County the tours are scheduled on a staggered calendar to allow people to visit each participating municipality. This year’s tour begins on Saturday, April 2nd, in Courtland only. The tour will run in Moulton on April 9th. Town Creek will hold their only tour on April 30, with a delayed start time of 1: 00 p.m., meeting at the Town Creek Farmer’s Market to begin the tour.
Courtland’s tour kicks off the month of tours on Saturday, April 2nd. In addition to several historic store buildings, the beautiful Courtland square with its charming gazebo and welcoming shaded benches. Courtland will also feature their city cemetery and some of their beautiful historic homes.
Tour guides this year are Richard Thompson, and his sister, Jane Thompson, Mayor Linda Peebles and Greg Pace. All will be dressed in period mid-century attire. The Thompsons are sibling Historians who live in Courtland. Richard owns the Tweety-Norton-Morris-Thompson Home (circa 1825). The house is a two-story Federal Style home which will be on the tour. “We will start the tour on the square near the gazebo at 10:00 a.m. with a tour of the Tennessee Valley Bank building then proceed to the tour of selected homes, which includes the Mahon House, home of Greg Pace, and on to the Historic Courtland Cemetery (circa 1820 to present) returning back to our beautiful downtown square,” said Mayor Peebles.
“I look forward to kicking off the Walking Tours for Lawrence County in Historic Courtland, Alabama,” said Peebles. “We invite everyone to come out and enjoy our Town as much as we do, and to dress in period attire if you wish.”
Mayor Peebles also extends an invitation to use the brochure that you will be provided with during the walking to come back anytime for a self - walking, biking or driving tour of the beautiful historic Town of Courtland, Alabama.
(The Courtland Museum will not be open this year due to being closed for repairs to the floors).
Visitors will love being able to get a glimpse of life in this quaint Southern town as it was in years gone by.
Moulton’s tour begins at The Hot Spot, on Saturday, April 9th, and will include the history of the Byler Road, Freeman Tabernacle Baptist Church, and other local historical points of interest. Led by members of the Lawrence County Historical and Preservation Society, this is a new addition to the walking tours, which previously has been centered around the courthouse square in Moulton, cemeteries in the county, and neighborhoods within walking distance of the downtown area. This year instead of meeting at the Archives, the tour will begin at The Hot Spot, across from Freeman Tabernacle on the Byler Road at 10:00 a.m.
In Moulton, on April 9nd, special guest speakers for the day will be Pearl Jackson Greene, Louise Jackson, Monica Hooper and Lela Reeves. These ladies have spent most of their lives in this community and are very knowledgeable about its history.
Freeman Tabernacle celebrated 150 years in 2019. Named in 1933 for a longtime preacher, John Harrison Freeman, the church was built in 1869.
For added interest there will be volunteers dressed in period clothing, portraying people who lay at rest in the cemetery. Alicia Carpenter will be portraying a local character always referred to as Miss Lucy Downing. Other surprise volunteers will be on hand to lend a little levity to the cemetery visit. Cindy Praytor will be the cemetery guide.
The Jackson House will be the final stop on Moulton’s Walking Tour April 9, 2022. We will be serving old fashioned fresh made lemonade and ice cream cones to our visitors. We are planning to have a Bake Sale and other activities that day as well. Mark your calendars and plan to join us at the Jackson House! We are taking orders for cakes and pies. Let us know what you would like to preorder!
Town Creek’s tour begins at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, and is full of new additions to their tour, which was cancelled last year due to COVID. The tour meets at the Farmer’s Market on Hwy. 101 which runs through the center of town. The first stop is the Town Creek Public Library where Librarian Sharon Green has lots of interesting surprises in store for tour goers. “We are working on a new Learning Trail in back of the building. It should be finished up just in time for the tour,” said Green, who is excited about this new project.
The tour will include bits of information at various stations along the pathway with interesting tidbits about the historical stops on the remainder of the tour. “This will give our visitors some idea of what else is in store for them along the way,” explained Green.
The historic Railroad Depot in Town Creek is another of the stops along the tour route. The Depot, which is undergoing renovations, is slated to become a destination point for the area. The formal announcement about what it will be used for will be made during this stopover on the tour. This announcement will herald new and exciting prospects for both Town Creek and Lawrence County.
The last stop on Town Creek’s April Tour will be a real treat for visitors of all ages. Posey Farms General Partnership is a family operation that has prospered and grown with each successive generation. It began with Hugh J. Posey and his wife and helpmate, Annie Laura Posey, who both grew up on farms although they each sought other livelihoods as young adults. It has now passed to their sons and grandsons. The elder Poseys were married in June 1953 and started farming growing seven acres of cotton on a leased grass field in 1954. Their first child, Steve, was born in July 1954. “Daddy passed in 2007 and Mom passed in January of 2022,” said Steve. “I am the eldest now at 67.”
Steve now farms with his brother, Kenny, and his sons, Matthew and Jordan Posey. The farm provides jobs for several local employees. “One of them, Travis Franks, has been with us since 1976 and he’s two years younger than I am,” said Steve.
The farm now encompasses over 7000 fertile acres of which half are double cropped every year, planting and harvesting around 10,000 acres of grain annually. Posey Farms General Partnership is one of Lawrence County’s most profitable working farms and will be a highlight of the tour, which will also allow visitors a chance to see how farms operate in modern times.
Many thanks to each municipality who so graciously allow visitors to experience firsthand the history, culture, commerce, the beauty and the rich agricultural sectors of our county. People here are warm and welcoming and eager to show you our part of North Alabama.
Thanks also to the volunteer tour guides, the organizers and the people who work behind the scenes to make the annual Free Walking Tours happen each April. Thanks also goes to the Lawrence County Archives for helping to gather information for the tours, and to Wendy Hazle, Archives Director, who patiently helps those interested in learning more about Lawrence County’s history.
There’s always something going on in Lawrence County, Y’all Come See Us!
