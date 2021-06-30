Library partners with Lawrence Extension for July reading program

A summer reading program is returning to the Lawrence County Public Library this month thanks to a partnership between the library and the Lawrence County Extension Office.
The reading program begins next week and will be held every Tuesday in July at 10:30 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers said the summer reading and activity will be held outside—behind the library in the shade.
Each Tuesday, Lawrence Extension’s SNAP-ED Educator Jennifer Palmer will read to attending students and children, and then lead participants in a brief fun activity.
Books featured each Tuesday will include Jamberry by Bruce Degen, The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle, Tops and Bottoms by Janet Stevens, Lunch by Denise Fleming, and A Place to Grow by Stephanie Bloom. Activities will include crafts and a tasting of seasonally grown fruits and vegetables, according to organizers.
For more information, or to register for the program, contact the Lawrence Public Library at 256-974-0883. The library is located at 401 College Street in Moulton.
