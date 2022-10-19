Alpha Phi Alpha’s generosity continues Owens’ legacy

On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity visited Jesse Owens Memorial Park to donate to the popular museum. The donation included an APA track jersey, APA history books, and a replica of Owens’ APA membership shingle. The fraternity also gifted the museum and its directors $1,000. Owens became a member of the fraternity at Ohio State University in 1935.
District Director of Alabama Clinton Johnson, Jr. presented the items to museum director Nancy Pinion during a short ceremony inside the museum. Pinion and her husband, James Pinion, have curated the museum and park on a volunteer basis since the attractions opened in the late ‘1990s.
“As long as I can do it, I’m going to continue to do this,” Pinion told the APA members. “Everything we get either goes to the tour guides or into the museum. Know this money will be spent to perpetuate [Owens] legacy in an honorable way. We just appreciate this more than you’ll ever know. We’ll find a place to put these beautiful items so everyone who comes will know that he belonged to Alpha Phi Alpha.”
After the ceremony, APA members spent time touring the museum before taking a group picture in front of Owens’ statue.
The donation was organized prior to the fraternity’s State Convention this past weekend. Earlier this year, Johnson voiced a desire to do something for the museum during the convention.
Immediate Past District Director of Alabama Larry Softley visited the museum two months ago. During his visit, Softley noticed the museum possessed nothing that recognized Owens’ status as an APA member. He reached out to Johnson, and the APA quickly decided to donate to the museum.
“One thing we do when we have our conferences, we try to do something to make an impact on the community that we have our convention in,” said Johnson. “When Brother Softley called, he said, ‘There’s not anything in the museum to signify that he’s an Alpha.’ I said, ‘Okay, let’s think about what will be impactful and what could be displayed.’”
Johnson and Softley wanted to give items that would best represent the values of the APA and Owens. After discussing various options, they decided on the jersey, history books, replica shingle, and the $1,000 donation.
“It’s a real jersey. We have brothers who run in 5Ks, 10Ks, and marathons, and that’s actually the jersey they use,” said Johnson. “The shingle and the history book is something we felt would signify Alpha and show him as a part of us – that our history could be displayed with his also.”
“The shingle is a certificate of membership,” said Softley, “so it shows when he became a member in our fraternity.”
The fraternity wanted to include the $1,000 after hearing how Pinion and her husband volunteer their time to care for the museum and park.
“Our fraternity is centered on community service,” said Softley, “and anything that we can do to help communities – especially folks like Nancy, who do something for the greater [good] of the community – that’s where we try to make sure that we’re there to be effective – to help donate or to serve.”
APA possesses a rich history. Past members include Owens, Lionel Richie, Thurgood Marshall, and Martin Luther King, Jr.
“When you’re initiated into Alpha Phi Alpha,” said Softley, “you’re initiated to serve the community.”
