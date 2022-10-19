Alpha Phi Alpha’s generosity continues Owens’ legacy

Nancy Pinion stands with Clinton Johnson, Jr. (right of Pinion), Larry Softley (right of Johnson), and other Alpha Phi Alpha members in front of Jesse Owens’ statue at Jesse Owens Memorial Park.

On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity visited Jesse Owens Memorial Park to donate to the popular museum. The  donation included an APA track jersey, APA history books, and a replica of Owens’ APA membership shingle. The fraternity also gifted the museum and its directors $1,000. Owens became a member of the fraternity at Ohio State University in 1935.

District Director of Alabama Clinton Johnson, Jr. presented the items to museum director Nancy Pinion during a short ceremony inside the museum. Pinion and her husband, James Pinion, have curated the museum and park on a volunteer basis since the attractions opened in the late ‘1990s. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.