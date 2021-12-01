Russellville man arrested for giving Moulton officer false identifcation

A Russellville man was arrested in Moulton this week for “giving false information to avoid arrest,” according to a report from Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight.
Keith Lee Hayes Jr., 39, of Jackson Avenue in Russellville, was arrested on Monday following a traffic stop at the intersection of Court Street and East Street, according to the report.
“Officer Ricky Herrera initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle…for having a switched tag and for crossing the center line,” the report states. “After making contact, Officer Herrera discovered that the driver did not have any identification on him and could not provide proof of who he was.”
According to the report, Hayes admitted he gave the officer a false name, birthdate and social security number during the traffic stop because Hayes owed fines to other law enforcement agencies.
Hayes was transported to the Morgan County Jail, where he was being held on $2,500 bond as of Tuesday.
Knight said Hayes was taken to the Morgan County Jail because he is related to a Lawrence County Jail employee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.