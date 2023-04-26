Running 4 Heroes presents $10,000 to Courtland chief

Courtland received a special visit on Saturday. Chad Cartledge and his son, Zechariah Cartledge, founders of Running 4 Heroes, flew from Florida to present Police Chief Dennis Sharp with a $10,000 grant. Sharp is the 45th recipient of R4H’s Injured First Responder Grant.
A crowd of family, friends, and citizens formed to witness Sharp receive the grant. Several law enforcement agencies were represented.
“We loved it,” said Chad Cartledge. “We’ve done a lot of different grants. There’s times we’ve gone to big agencies, but only five or six people came out to the grant presentation.
“I was really surprised to see the turnout. That showed me how much their chief is appreciated. To have that many people show up to see him get this grant was just quite inspiring.”
R4H heard Sharp’s story after his daughter, Amber Sharp, submitted an application on his behalf to the organization. He was severely hurt in an on-duty collision June 17 of last year. The wreck injured his head and shattered his pelvis. He spent over two weeks in an intensive care unit.
After being considered by the grant committee, Sharp was among the final names submitted to the organization’s board of directors. He was selected.
“I know his desire is to get back full time as the police chief,” said Cartledge. “We’re praying that his recovery goes smoothly so that he can fulfill that [and] get back to serving the community.”
“We feel that we’re very fortunate to have Dennis Sharp as our police chief with his experience, training, and dedication to his job and the town of Courtland,” said Mayor Linda Peebles. “I want to thank them for picking Chief Sharp for this award. It was so deserved and appreciated.”
Running 4 Heroes has awarded over $400,000 to 45 injured first responders since January 2020. Including the first responder grant, R4H has donated over $700,000 to officers or their families since 2020. According to Cartledge, individuals across the nation make their work possible.
“We don’t really have a whole lot of corporate sponsors,” said Cartledge. “The vast majority of our sponsorships and our donations come from our [social media] following. So it’s the support of the folks that follow the mission that have really made it possible for us to be able to fund the grants… and help support our first responders the way that we have.”
The grants for wounded first responders are one facet of the organization. But Running 4 Heroes started with a kid’s mission to honor the fallen. In 2019, Zechariah started running one mile for each officer or firefighter killed in the line of duty.
“The heartbeat of this mission is the runs that we do,” Cartledge explained. “Any time a first responder is killed in the line of duty, my son makes it his point to go run a mile for [the] first responder that was lost.”
Zechariah, now 14, no longer runs alone. Last year, other kids joined the cause.
“We actually have other youth runners across the country that also help run to honor our fallen heroes,” said Cartledge. “Sadly, since he started doing the mile runs in 2019, we’ve conducted over 1,500 miles in honor of fallen first responders. That’s just since 2019.”
Zechariah was in Huntsville Saturday morning. He ran to honor fallen HPD Officer Garrett Crumby.
