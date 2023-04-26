Running 4 Heroes presents $10,000 to Courtland chief

Dennis Sharp with Zechariah Cartledge.

Courtland received a special visit on Saturday. Chad Cartledge and his son, Zechariah Cartledge, founders of Running 4 Heroes, flew from Florida to present Police Chief Dennis Sharp with a $10,000 grant. Sharp is the 45th recipient of R4H’s Injured First Responder Grant.

A crowd of family, friends, and citizens formed to witness Sharp receive the grant. Several law enforcement agencies were represented. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.