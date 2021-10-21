Speaking at Rotary...

APEX Real Estate’s Amy Thrasher (right) and Kathy Graham (left) spoke to the Rotary Club on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Thrasher and Graham discussed the growing demand for area homes and even property real estate in Lawrence County and answered questions from Rotary members and visitors on Thursday.
“It’s a great time to be a seller right now,” Thrasher said. “When (a home) hits the market, all of our agents already have buyers in our pocket.” She said prospective clients from all over the U.S., who are retiring or looking for new jobs, are looking to relocate to northern Alabama, specifically from western states like Oregon, Utah and Arizona.
“We have lots of Madison people working remotely, and they’re seeking a more rural lifestyle,” Graham added. “They need to be close enough to check in at their office once a week, but also want to move to a more family-oriented, rural area.”
Thrasher and Graham said there are no signs of the market slowing down anytime soon. They each also shared tips for buyers and sellers entering the current market and said their company hopes to help educate new buyers.
The Rotary Club hears from new speakers at the club’s weekly meetings, which are held every Thursday at noon at Western Sirloin in Moulton.
