IDB requests $3 million from Growing Alabama

Pace

As part of their agreement with First Solar, the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board has applied for $3 million from the Growing Alabama Credit fund. The application is part of a larger process to lower costs on a new substation for the incoming solar panel giant. 

If accepted, Alabama companies will be able to contribute their taxes to the project rather than to the state. 

