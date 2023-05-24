IDB requests $3 million from Growing Alabama

As part of their agreement with First Solar, the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board has applied for $3 million from the Growing Alabama Credit fund. The application is part of a larger process to lower costs on a new substation for the incoming solar panel giant.
If accepted, Alabama companies will be able to contribute their taxes to the project rather than to the state.
Due to the extensive energy demands of First Solar’s future factory, the company planned to build a new substation to increase the available power on their site. The station would cost approximately $17 million.
“They require so much power,” said Tabitha Pace, the board’s president and CEO. “The substation that sits across the road could handle it, but they needed something onsite, and they wanted it done a certain way.
“In our incentives, we included this program. We told them we would apply for it and try to help them offset the costs.”
In their initial agreement with First Solar, IDB offered to apply for $3 million from the Growing Alabama Credit to help pay for the substation. The credit is a state fund that provides $20 million annually to approved projects. It allows state taxpayers to contribute to projects that benefit economic growth.
According to the Growing Alabama Incentive Summary, “Taxpayers donating to EDOs for approved projects receive a credit equal to their donation and may carry the credit forward for up to five years. The credit may be passed through to individual owners, shareholders, partners, or members of an LLC.”
The $3 million amount requested by IDB was recommended by the state after conversations regarding the project. Pace said several companies have already communicated their desire to donate to the program.
To be considered, the applying economic development organization – in this case, IDB – needed to own the land where the project would take place.
“Within that process, we had to own the parcel of land that the substation was going to sit on,” said Pace.
After purchasing the land for their factory, First Solar returned a roughly two acre section back to the IDB.
“They deeded us that property back for this program,” said Pace. “We’ve been working with the Alabama Department of Commerce to try to make sure that our application is in-line.
“They’ve said, ‘Everything looks good; submit it.’”
Pace submitted the application on Wednesday, May 17. The fund’s commission will consider the applications of June 7 and hopefully have an answer soon after.
If the IDB receives the $3 million, or even a portion of it, they will contribute the money towards First Solar’s construction costs for the substation. Once construction is finished, IDB will deed the land back to the company.
“Ultimately,” said Pace, “the land will go back to First Solar.”
