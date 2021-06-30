Moulton Police continue investigations after a suspect eluded officers in a brief chase through the city on Monday, according to a report from Police Chief Craig Knight.
The pursuit began at Sonic Drive-In on Alabama 157 in Moulton when an officer attempted a traffic stop at the restaurant, the report said.
According to the report, the suspect’s vehicle almost struck an officer who was approaching the vehicle on foot. In the suspect’s attempt to flee, the vehicle also nearly struck a patrol car on the way out of the Sonic parking lot as the pursuit began.
“The suspect then turned into Days Inn and two Moulton units attempted to block in the car. However, the suspect accelerated and almost struck both Moulton units,” the report states.
Pursuit continued into western Lawrence County and along several roads, according to Knight’s report.
“Due to bad road conditions and high rates of speed, the Law Enforcement units ceased the pursuit, but saturated the Landersville and Mount Hope areas in an attempt to locate the suspect,” the report said.
Although the suspect escaped arrest on Monday, Knight said the suspect has been identified. He said no other information is available at this time as investigations continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.