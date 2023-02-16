2023 Marlee Sutton Gala this Saturday night

Saturday, Feb. 18, the Marlee Sutton Foundation will host their annual fundraising gala at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion in Decatur.
Due to the community’s generous support, foundation co-founder Wendy Norwood expects a full turnout for the event.
“We have sold 250 tickets,” said Norwood. “It’s just kind of overwhelming, the community support that we’ve had.
The gala is scheduled to last from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. It will begin with a cocktail hour and silent auction. Bidding on the silent auction will conclude at 7:30 p.m. Winners will be announced during the live auction at 8:00 p.m.
At 7:00 p.m., supper will be served by JW Steakhouse. Superintendent Jon Bret Smith will speak to the guests prior to the live auction. A dance is scheduled from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. The Velcro Pygmies will perform.
“I want it to be a fun event,” said Norwood. “We created this because we lost our daughter to suicide, but this is not a sad event. We want it to be very upbeat and positive. We don’t want to be a walking representative of grief. That’s not what we’re trying to do. We just saw the need in the community.
“We don’t talk about that much there. That’s not the place. It’s just basically a fundraiser to help kids.”
Wendy and her husband, Scott Norwood, created the foundation in 2019 after their daughter’s death. Since then, they’ve worked to raise mental health awareness and provide aid to any struggling with suicidal ideations.
The gala is one of two annual fundraisers organized by the foundation. Last year, it raised $24,000. The money is given to the Lawrence County School System to advance mental health support in the county.
“We raise money, basically, for mental health counselors in Lawrence County schools,” said Norwood.
“We’re estimating to raise about $25,000. The board of education always matches that – and they’ve exceeded it in the past – and so does the enrichment center.”
The board of education and the Enrichment Center at Eagle Counseling provide funding for the system’s full-time mental health counselors. The county currently employs four of the counselors.
“They’re 100 percent free to students, teachers – anyone in the school system that needs it,” said Norwood. “The thing that’s so great about what we’re doing is there’s no paperwork for these families to have to do. They don’t have to have insurance. They don’t have to have deductible money: It’s free.”
The goal is for each campus to have its own dedicated counselor.
“For example, if we have one on the Hatton campus, we want that one to be dedicated to the Hatton campus because we want them to learn [about] the students, build relationships, build students’ trust, work with the families,” said Norwood. “Every campus has its own culture.”
Each school year, the counselors have numerous sessions with students who struggle with anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, and more.
“Before Christmas, the mental health counselors had over 300 counseling sessions this year alone,” said Norwood.
The counselors don’t only meet with the students; if desired, entire families can join for the sessions.
“Families are coming in and [the counselors are] working with them on… becoming better, more whole families,” said Norwood.
“That’s something I wanted to see happen from the beginning because I think the wholeness of a child hinges so much on the wholeness of the entire family.”
The cornerstone of the Marlee Sutton Foundation is to prevent child and teenage suicide. The system’s mental health counselors play a critical role in helping students beset by suicidal ideations. More than anything, the interventions exemplify the life-changing nature of the Marlee Sutton Foundation.
“I know it was a few dozen last year,” said Norwood. “If it’s one, it’s worth it.
“I actually get tired and I say I’m going to quit doing it. [But] we have so much support, and it helps so many kids.
“As long as people want to support their community in this way, I guess I will keep doing it. I could quit at any time. But if it’s helping kids and the community wants to keep doing it, I’ll just keep hosting it.”
