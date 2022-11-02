“Scare on the Square” screams with creativity

Moulton’s first “Scare on the Square” event drew a massive crowd to downtown on Saturday, Oct. 22. Approximately 1,000 people attended the event, over 200 competed in the costume competitions, and creatively creepy trunks packed the streets.
Cars, trucks, hearses, and more exploded with elaborate decorations. From Jurassic Park to the Addams Family, participants went all out in their horrifying and cheerful trunks. Even Batman and Catwoman escaped Gotham to join the party.
For the competitions, the Chamber of Commerce posted images of various trunks and costumed individuals to their Facebook page. Users “liked” their favorite trunks and costumes. The images with the most “likes” decided the winners. The top three in each competition received a prize: $100 for first, $50 for second, and $25 for third.
In the trunk competition, Lawrence Funeral Home used their hearse and coffin to take the top prize. Jason Proctor – in a rather murderous Michael Myers costume – and Amy Proctor’s bloody pig coffin took second place. In third place, Makenzie Owens’ Catwoman drove away with the final prize thanks to her Batman-inspired trunk.
In the adult competition, Kyle Lopp’s depiction of Sherlock Holmes won first place. Britain’s greatest detective was joined by Shawn Luker’s broke business owner costume in second, while Elizabeth England’s dark angel bride brought home the third prize.
In the kids competition, Haze Atwood-Leal’s cow costume brought the top prize back to the barn. Ryler Dutton’s bullrider made it the full eight seconds to win second place, and Kennedy Reynolds’ mother goose costume flew south with the third prize.
In the group competition, Clay, Ashley, and Rhett Letson shucked their way to the top. The Letsons dressed as farmers and carried Rhett as their corncob. Brian and Meghan Hollimon went with their two kids as the Muffet family and won second place. Jason, Charlotte, Brylan, and Avia Dianco lifted off with the third prize dressed as a family from outer space.
“Scare on the Square” will return next year, according to organizer Jerry Felks.
Moulton now turns its attention to preparing for this year’s Christmas parade. The parade will be held Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:00 p.m. Registration information can be found on the Moulton Christmas Parade Facebook page or by emailing Stanley Johnson at neverquitsj@aol.com.
