“Scare on the Square” screams with creativity

Approximately a thousand people attended this years Scare on the Square event hosted by LC Chamber. 

Moulton’s first “Scare on the Square” event drew a massive crowd to downtown on Saturday, Oct. 22. Approximately 1,000 people attended the event, over 200 competed in the costume competitions, and creatively creepy trunks packed the streets. 

Cars, trucks, hearses, and more exploded with elaborate decorations. From Jurassic Park to the Addams Family, participants went all out in their horrifying and cheerful trunks. Even Batman and Catwoman escaped Gotham to join the party.

