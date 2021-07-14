Lawrence library offers free digital access to legal forms

Lawrence County residents now have free access to Gale LegalForms, an online collection of “authentic attorney forms,” through the Lawrence County Public Library, according to Library Director Rex Bain.
“Gale LegalForms delivers real-world legal information to residents in usable and customizable formats, and simplifies common law transactions,” said Rex Bain. “This database will help library users take greater control over their legal affairs,”
The online database may help local residents better understand common legal procedures, he said.
According to Bain, Gale LegalForms offers an easy-to-use, state-by-state approach to addressing basic legal matters including developing a will, conducting real estate transactions, and more.
Lawrence County residents can access LegalForms 24/7 on any device by visiting the library’s website myLCPL.org and selecting the Alabama Virtual Library (AVL) tab.
