The Jackson House Foundation will host three events at the historic building in the coming weeks.
On Nov. 11-12, the Foundation invites the community to join them for a live performance of “The Gathering of the 9.” The play tells the story of nine strangers who awake in an old mansion, unsure of how they arrived. Trapped on the estate, the strangers must uncover the mystery of the mansion before it is too late.
The play is an original production. Audience members are welcome to figure out the mystery and develop their own theories during the show. Prior to the finale, a second intermission will be held. The break will allow the audience to share their theories and make their final guesses about what will happen to “The Gathering of the 9.”
Performances are Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $15. They can be purchased at the door or through Venmo at: JacksonHouse-Foundation. Ticket reservations are available by calling 256-410-1688.
On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Foundation will have a bake sale. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 2:00 p.m. Red velvet cakes, coconut cakes, pound cakes, and more will be available for purchase. The Jackson House Foundation Facebook page will post an items list closer to the event date.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Foundation will hold an open house from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. The community is invited to see the old house fully decorated for the Christmas season. Details will be available on the Jackson House Foundation Facebook page.
