The Jackson House Foundation will host three events at the historic building in the coming weeks.

On Nov. 11-12, the Foundation invites the community to join them for a live performance of “The Gathering of the 9.” The play tells the story of nine strangers who awake in an old mansion, unsure of how they arrived. Trapped on the estate, the strangers must uncover the mystery of the mansion before it is too late.

