House fire engulfs residence

The remains of the Letson residence. 

A residential fire tore through a residence on 249, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Local authorities and firefighters rushed to the scene as plumes of smoke billowed into the sky.

The blaze erupted Saturday afternoon in the quiet and close-knit community. Neighbors were quick to alert emergency services upon spotting the flames, but despite their swift response, the fire had already gained significant momentum.

