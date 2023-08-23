House fire engulfs residence

A residential fire tore through a residence on 249, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Local authorities and firefighters rushed to the scene as plumes of smoke billowed into the sky.
The blaze erupted Saturday afternoon in the quiet and close-knit community. Neighbors were quick to alert emergency services upon spotting the flames, but despite their swift response, the fire had already gained significant momentum.
Residents gathered in shock and disbelief as the blaze consumed what was once the home of Laura Letson and her six children. “Chalybeate Fire Department and Moulton Fire Department did and excellent job,” expressed Letson, “New Hope Baptist Church gave me a love offering, and I just want to say thank you to the entire community. It’s just something that you never think will happen to you.”
Firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the blaze and after several hours of relentless efforts, the firefighters were finally able to bring the fire under control. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, unfortunately, the residence had sustained extensive damage, leaving it uninhabitable and leaving the family displaced.
The community has rallied behind the family, offering their support and condolences during this difficult time, several in the form of fundraisers. Kaitlyn Letson, daughter of Laura Letson, expressed her gratitude to the community, “The community in Moulton, Jacksonville, Decatur, and so many other places have been supportive of my family during this time. When I set up that GoFundMe, I never thought that we would get the support that we did and I was very happy to be proven wrong. Although it is a very tragic situation, I think that the spirit and generosity of the people around us have really been the light at the end of the tunnel.”
The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of fire safety awareness and preparedness within communities. Officials are urging residents to ensure that their homes are equipped with functioning smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and emergency evacuation plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.