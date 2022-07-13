Area residents continue to show support for recovering police chief Cruise-in benefit for Dennis Sharp happening in Courtland Aug. 27

A Cruise-in benefit for Courtland Police Chief Dennis Sharp is happening on the town’s square this August, according to city officials and event organizers.
Hartselle Police officers Lynn Dean and Lesley Sheffield are hosting the event at Courtland Park from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 27. Dean said all proceeds from the show will be donated to the Dennis Sharp family after the police chief was hospitalized with injuries he received in an on-duty vehicle accident on June 17.
Dean said the event is free to attend. Those who wish to enter a Mayor’s Choice car show competition may register at the event for $25. Courtland mayor Linda Peebles will select one competition winner.
He said $1 raffle tickets will be sold for door prizes, and donations for the Sharp family will be accepted on site. The Cruise-in benefit will also feature concessions and refreshments from participating food and beverage trucks.
“Courtland is also grateful to Lynn and Lesley for their assistance to Dennis’ family and for allowing the town to help with the event benefiting one of our own,” Peebles said. “We are so appreciative to all those who have expressed concerns or raised money on behalf of Dennis Sharp and his family.”
In days following the crash, Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker announced efforts made by the neighboring town to raise money for Sharp as well. The community continues selling black and blue ribbons through the Town Creek Public Library to assist with Sharp’s medical expenses.
“We fully support Dennis Sharp, who is a former officer on our police force. He and members of his family are Town Creek residents, and he has always supported and helped our department, even as Chief of Courtland Police,” Parker said. “It is our job to help our neighboring communities, and sometimes we forget community means unity. In Lawrence County and here in the valley, our communities have no boundaries.”
Ribbons benefiting the Sharp family cost $10 and will remain on sale as long as supplies are on hand and patrons continue requesting to purchase them, said Town Creek Library Director Sharon Green. She said the town and library have raised over $100 selling ribbons.
She said ribbon and supplies were donated from several area businesses. “The fundraiser has been successful thanks to those who helped us with the supplies we needed,” she said.
Sharp, who spent more than two weeks in the intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital, continues recovering this week from a shattered pelvis and head injuries he received in the accident.
According to social media updates from Sharp’s daughter Amber, the police chief was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday and will begin physical therapy later this week.
“Pray for him to have patience—big ask, I know—with his care team and some form of cooperation on his part. We’re excited to move forward as he continues to heal and improve. We love and appreciate each and every single one of you,” Amber Sharp said.
