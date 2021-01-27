Local county commissions have no desire for employees infected with the coronavirus to show up at work and spread it to others, but paying them while they're in quarantine is an expense that's no longer reimbursed by the federal government.
The issue arose with the Dec. 31 expiration of the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which required employers to provide up to 80 hours of leave to employees in quarantine. Combined with other CARES Act provisions, governmental entities were entitled to reimbursement for the paid quarantine leave. Private employers were reimbursed through dollar-for-dollar tax credits.
In Lawrence County, the commission voted 4-0 last Thursday to pay workers who haven’t used FFCRA benefits up to 40 hours of missed time for pandemic-related issues. Kyle Pankey, commission chairman, said the policy is retroactive to Jan. 1 and expires March 31.
“This is not in our budget but we’re trying to be fair to those who may have contracted COVID since Dec. 31,” he said. He said employees not eligible for the benefits will use their sick leave and personal days while they are off the job.
The law was designed not just to alleviate hardship, but to keep infectious employees from reporting to work if they had exhausted other sick leave or were reluctant to use it.
The two weeks of paid leave was tied to federal and state requirements that those who test positive for the virus, or who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, quarantine for 10-14 days.
It's a problem faced by all local governments, and most are resolving it for now by expanding their usual employee sick-leave benefits to accommodate employees in quarantine, but they're now having to foot the expense.
“COVID is something we can’t control,” Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said. “It’s better for us to pay them to stay at home instead of (taking the) chance on them bringing the virus to the courthouse or any of our other buildings.”
He said some employees have been able to work from home while others in quarantine have duties that cannot be done from home.
Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties will pay their employees who miss work due to COVID-19 issues, despite the lack of reimbursement, but the benefits could vanish by the end of March in Morgan and Lawrence and in June for Limestone County employees.
The FFCRA provided employees up to 80 hours of sick leave at the employee’s regular rate of pay for those in quarantine and those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis. The act also provided 80 hours of leave, at two-thirds of their regular wages, for employees who had to stay home to care for someone who was in quarantine or for a child whose school or child care facility was shut down due to COVID-19 issues.
Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, said counties are no longer reimbursed if they pay their employees for missing work due to COVID-related issues.
“There’s no federal funds to reimburse the counties after Dec. 31,” he said. “Counties can make provisions to pay their employees who might be out, but those counties will be responsible for those benefits.”
Brasfield said some counties have opted to continue paying the quarantine leave while others have not.
Long said he anticipates the County Commission will review the 80-hour quarantine leave policy in March, when payments could end.
“A lot of things depend on where the pandemic rate is," he said. "By then, with the vaccine in effect, we may have seen a slowdown.”
