Alabama Walking Tours began with Courtland last weekend Moulton to host tour on Saturday

The historic town of Courtland kicked off Alabama April Walking Tours in Lawrence County on Saturday.
The Alabama Tourism Department’s annual April Walking Tours are free to attend and open to the public. Tours begin at 10 a.m. each Saturday in April, with several communities in the county and across the state offering the guided history tours.
Tours in Lawrence County will resume in Moulton on Saturday. Town Creek will also host a tour beginning at the Town Creek Farmer’s Market at 1 p.m. on April 30.
The tour in Courtland featured the town’s square and gazebo, several historic homes and buildings of downtown, and the Courtland Cemetery, which dates back to the town’s 1819 incorporation. The site serves as the final resting place for three Revolutionary War veterans, includes a number of unmarked graves of Confederate soldiers and the enclosed graves of three Union soldiers, according to the Courtland Cemetery Marker.
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles and local residents Richard Thompson, Greg Pace, Jane Thompson and Andrea Simpson Clark led the guided tour, which ended at the Harris-Simpson House. Built circa 1820, the Harris-Simpson House is thought to be one of the oldest houses in Courtland and is believed to be the former residency of early settler and legislator Dr. Jack Shackleford, according to the historic marker erected on the property on Clinton Avenue.
Peebles said Courtland hosted another successful tour this April since Courtland began participating in the Walking Tour series about seven years ago.
“We had a great day and a great tour,” she said. “Thank you to all who make this possible; a big ‘Thank you’ to our tour guides who dressed for the occasions… Most of all, thanks to everyone who came to tour our beautiful town.”
Those interested in participating in Lawrence County’s next April Walking Tour should meet at the Hot Spot Restaurant on Byler Road in Moulton at 10 a.m.
The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society will host the Moulton tour, which will feature the Hot Spot historic building, Rosenwald School, Freeman Tabernacle, Smith Chapel, Moulton Old City Cemetery, the Byler Road Mural, and the historic Jackson House.
The Jackson House Foundation will serve walkers ice cream and lemonade following the tour, according to organizers.
On Saturday, April 30, tourists and participants will meet at the Farmers Market on Alabama 101 in Town Creek at 1 p.m. The Town Creek tour will feature the Town Creek Public Library, the historic Railroad Depot, the Posey Farms General Partnership co-op, and other historic homes and buildings.
Other Walking Tours in the series include North Alabama communities in Athens, Decatur and the Shoals. For a full list of tours happening locally, visit the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area Facebook page. For more information on tours happening throughout the state, visit https://www.alabama.travel/trail-details/april-walking-tours.
