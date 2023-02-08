Moulton takes next step for hotel

Moulton took the next step in its pursuit of a new hotel Monday, Feb. 6, during their city council meeting.
“The feasibility study showed that we need a 50-55 room, upscale hotel,” said Mayor Roger Weatherwax. “We paid $6,250, so we need to send the other $6,250. At that time, Cobblestone will make the next move to put the package together to see if they can find the bankers and the investors.”
The survey cost $12,500 to complete. The city paid half the money to the Core Distinction Group prior to their visit in January.
Councilwoman Denise Lovett motioned to approve the proposal. Councilman Brent White provided a second. All voted in favor.
The city will purchase a Ram 3500 four wheel drive truck for the water department. The truck will cost approximately $72,000. It will have a diesel engine and a utility bed. Water Department Superintendent Jay Johnson requested the truck at the last council meeting.
“The truck is a little over $50,000, the diesel [engine] is about $10,000, the bed is about $6 or $7,000,” said Weatherwax.
According to Weatherwax, Chevrolet trucks are not available on state bids this year. Ford trucks are, but deliveries will be delayed. He expects the purchased truck to arrive between June and July.
Councilman Jason White motioned to approve the proposal. Councilwoman Joyce Jeffreys provided a second. All voted in favor.
Weatherwax discussed options to resolve a land ownership claim between the city and a resident along Highway 24.
In September of 1990, the city purchased approximately four acres of land from Harrold Sapp. However, Moulton never recorded the deed to the land.
Sapp later sold the remainder of the property to Neal Blaxton. The city’s purchased property was included in the sale.
Moulton has continuously used the land since the purchase in 1990. But because the deed wasn’t recorded, the land wasn’t technically the city’s.
The current property owner, Jeremy Blaxton, met with Weatherwax to settle the issue. Blaxton requested the city officially buy the property for $45,000. Weatherwax offered $25,000. They eventually agreed on a tentative price of $32,500 for the property. However, the council requested an appraisal of the property and more information on the situation prior to any deal.
“I think an attorney needs to research this before we make a decision,” said Jeffreys.
The proposal was tabled until the next meeting. Weatherwax and building inspector Renay Saint hoped to have more information on the appraisal by the work session on Monday, Feb. 13.
The land is an access point to the city’s wastewater plant.
The council discussed a proposal to change the take home policy for Moulton police officers. The change would allow officers within 40 miles of Moulton to drive his or her patrol car home. According to the proposal, the change would allow the department to consider more applicants.
The council tabled the proposal until the next meeting.
