Moulton takes next step for hotel

Weatherwax

Moulton took the next step in its pursuit of a new hotel Monday, Feb. 6, during their city council meeting.

“The feasibility study showed that we need a 50-55 room, upscale hotel,” said Mayor Roger Weatherwax. “We paid $6,250, so we need to send the other $6,250. At that time, Cobblestone will make the next move to put the package together to see if they can find the bankers and the investors.”

