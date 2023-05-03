Woman arrested in Moulton for possession

Carter

A woman was arrested over the weekend by Moulton police for driving under the influence. Valeria Ann Carter, a Moulton resident, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, and failure to maintain a single lane after she was stopped north of Walmart.

On Friday, officers received a report of a possible drunk driver operating in the area of Highway 157 and Old Hillsboro Road. The alleged driver was in a black and white Chevrolet S-10. 

