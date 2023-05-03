Woman arrested in Moulton for possession

A woman was arrested over the weekend by Moulton police for driving under the influence. Valeria Ann Carter, a Moulton resident, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, and failure to maintain a single lane after she was stopped north of Walmart.
On Friday, officers received a report of a possible drunk driver operating in the area of Highway 157 and Old Hillsboro Road. The alleged driver was in a black and white Chevrolet S-10.
After arriving in the area, Officer Tim Owens found the described vehicle traveling east on Old Hillsboro Road. As Owens watched, it crossed over the centerline and continued in the opposite lane before returning to the middle of the road.
Owens flashed his lights and pulled the vehicle over. He conversed with the driver, who he identified as Carter, 52. Owens determined her to be under the influence of an unidentified substance.
Carter confessed that she possessed methamphetamine. She gave him a rubber container and glass smoking pipe. The container held a crystalline substance. Owens field-tested it; it returned positive for meth. Carter was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail. She was held on $3,800 bond.
In a release, Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight thanked the party who provided the report.
“[I’d] like to thank the citizens that called this in,” Knight stated. “We cannot be everywhere at once, so a lot of times we would be unaware of a situation unless someone calls and reports it to us.
“When it comes to an intoxicated driver or pedestrian, you may very well be saving someone’s life by helping law enforcement to get that person off of the roadway.”
