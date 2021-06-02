Law enforcement officers across the Tennessee Valley, including local officers in Moulton, helped kick off the 40th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics in Alabama last Wednesday.
The Torch Run, designed to raise awareness for Special Olympic athletes, began in Huntsville and ended in Troy. The event included a stop in Lawrence County Wednesday morning and saw support from the Moulton Police Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and participation by local Special Olympians.
Police Chief Craig Knight led the athletes in a run through downtown Moulton and round the historic courthouse square.
“As the new Police Chief for the City of Moulton, I was proud and honored to be a part of the 2021 Special Olympics Torch Run. It was humbling to see so many people come together in support of the athletes that are participating,” Knight said. “It is very rewarding to see so many young people participating in the run and the Olympics. Seeing the excitement, the determination and the devotion of the athletes was very heart warming. Just knowing that we (LE) can help and hopefully make a difference in those young lives, means so much.”
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is typically held in conjunction with the Alabama Special Olympic Games, hosted in Troy, but the games are not being held for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the games are not happening this year, event organizers said the Torch Run returned to raise awareness for Alabama Special Olympics, and leaders say they plan to raise money for next year’s National Special Olympic games in Orlando.
“We at the Law Enforcement Torch Run decided that it was time, to go ahead and get started and raise awareness for our athletes,” said ALEA Torch Run State Director George Beaudry. “It gives them an opportunity to be included in sporting events and athletics, they help build character, help build spirit, help physical fitness.”
After stopping in Moulton on Wednesday, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics picked up again in Birmingham. Hundreds of law enforcement and criminal justice professionals participated in the run to support athletes on the local to international level, according to the law enforcement torch run flyer.
“I have great admiration for everyone that makes the Torch Run possible,” Knight added. “I believe that it is a great way to bring awareness to the program and to help raise money for the Special Olympics, but it also shows the athletes that they matter to us and that they have our support in what they are doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.