LCFF Women’s Committee attend conference...

Members of the Lawrence County Farmers Federation Women’s Committee recently attended the “Women in Agriculture Conference” at the Sweet Water Depot in Florence. The ladies were fortunate to hear from different women in the Agriculture Industry. Thanks to the Northwest Alabama RC&D Council for sponsoring this event. Back row, from left: Henrietta Taylor, Karen Pickens, Sandra Terry; Front row: Kathy Harrison, Daphne Oliver and Sybil Sims.
