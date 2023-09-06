LCFF Women’s Committee attend conference...

Members of the Lawrence County Farmers Federation Women’s Committee recently attended the “Women in Agriculture Conference”  at the Sweet Water Depot in Florence. The ladies were fortunate to hear from different women in the Agriculture Industry.  Thanks to the Northwest Alabama RC&D Council for sponsoring this event. Back row, from left: Henrietta Taylor, Karen Pickens, Sandra Terry; Front row: Kathy Harrison, Daphne Oliver  and Sybil Sims.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.