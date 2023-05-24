MMS students collects tabs for non profit

In a heartwarming display of compassion, the students at Moulton Middle School have rallied together to collect can tabs for the Ronald McDonald House, a non profit organization dedicated to supporting families with critically ill children. With their compassion and determination, these young students have transformed a seemingly small act into a powerful gesture that is making a significant impact.
The initiative, spearheaded by the staff, quickly gained momentum as students and staff embraced the idea of supporting families facing challenging times. Inspired by the Ronald McDonald House’s mission to provide a “home away from home” for families, the middle schoolers recognized that even the simplest actions can go a long way in bringing comfort and support to those in need.
With every can tab collected, the students of Moulton Middle School are helping to ease the burden on families facing medical crisis. These small aluminum tabs may seem inconsequential to some, but they hold the power to make a difference. The collected tabs were sold to a recycling center, with the proceeds going directly to the Ronald McDonald House. The funds raised will provide essential support services such as lodging, meals, and emotional assistance for families, ensuring they have a comforting environment as they navigate their difficult journey.
The impact of Moulton Middle School’s can tab collection extends far beyond the monetary value. By participating in this project, students are learning valuable life lessons about empathy, compassion, and the importance of helping others. They are becoming empathetic citizens who recognize that even the smallest contributions can bring hope and encouragement to those going through challenging times.
Total pounds collected 161.5 pounds since Christmas
