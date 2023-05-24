MMS students collects tabs for non profit

From left: Gus Smith, Jayden White, Cole Murphy

In a heartwarming display of compassion, the students at Moulton Middle School have rallied together to collect can tabs for the Ronald McDonald House, a non profit organization dedicated to supporting families with critically ill children.  With their compassion and determination, these young students have transformed a seemingly small act into a powerful gesture that is making a significant impact.

The initiative, spearheaded by the staff, quickly gained momentum as students and staff embraced the idea of supporting families facing challenging times.  Inspired by the Ronald McDonald House’s mission to provide a “home away from home” for families, the middle schoolers recognized that even the simplest actions can go a long way in bringing comfort and support to those in need. 

