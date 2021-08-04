No injuries were reported in a Wednesday morning fire that broke out in the Moulton NHC Healthcare break room, according to Fire Chief Brian Phillips.
Moulton Fire and Rescue was dispatched at 10:56 a.m.
Although the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, "the fire was contained to the break room," Phillips said.
He said NHC's sprinkler system activated promptly and helped extinguish the flame.
"There was heavy damage from the fire and water damage from the sprinklers," he said.
Phillips said Moulton firefighters were assisted by several volunteer departments in Lawrence County.
