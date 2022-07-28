Country singer/songwriter, Tosha Hill, continues Save Our Stories Series in Courtland “A magical night of songs and stories”

Tosha Hill, Caleb Hill, Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles, Josh Hill, and Dana Charles pose together following an event in Huntsville.

Courtland mayor, Linda Peebles welcomes Tosha Hill back to Courtland on August 6th.  Mayor Peebles first heard this remarkable young woman at the W.C. Handy Festival a few years ago. “She is so talented!” Peebles exclaimed. “I love her musical style. She has a big following and those who have not heard her are in for a treat.” 

Peebles has had a wonderful response to this series of Saving Our Stories events. This is the first singer/songwriter to be showcased on the historic Courtland square. Others who have been featured are local authors, and Matt Prayter, singer/songwriter at the Roy Coffey Park, “We are so proud to have such talent in our area, and are looking forward to hearing Tosha’s newest releases. We are calling this event “A Magical Night of Songs and Stories” because of Tosha’s ability to relate her stories so well and weave them into her songs and monolog. We want this to be a magical night for everyone to relax and just go back to a simpler time in their lives.” 

