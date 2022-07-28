Country singer/songwriter, Tosha Hill, continues Save Our Stories Series in Courtland “A magical night of songs and stories”

Courtland mayor, Linda Peebles welcomes Tosha Hill back to Courtland on August 6th. Mayor Peebles first heard this remarkable young woman at the W.C. Handy Festival a few years ago. “She is so talented!” Peebles exclaimed. “I love her musical style. She has a big following and those who have not heard her are in for a treat.”
Peebles has had a wonderful response to this series of Saving Our Stories events. This is the first singer/songwriter to be showcased on the historic Courtland square. Others who have been featured are local authors, and Matt Prayter, singer/songwriter at the Roy Coffey Park, “We are so proud to have such talent in our area, and are looking forward to hearing Tosha’s newest releases. We are calling this event “A Magical Night of Songs and Stories” because of Tosha’s ability to relate her stories so well and weave them into her songs and monolog. We want this to be a magical night for everyone to relax and just go back to a simpler time in their lives.”
Sonja Gillespie of Courtland echoes those thoughts. “We really enjoy Tosha Hill Band because of the style of her music,” said Gillespie, “they are a family band and blend well together. They are great people and we have been fans of hers for several years.”
The Saving Our Stories is a perfect venue for those who love the quaint township of Courtland, the friendliness of the little Southern town that has managed to hold onto its Southern roots, and many of its historic buildings and homes. Saving Our Stories is made possible through a grant from the Alabama Humanities.
The series will continue with scheduled events in Courtland on the first Saturday of every month through November, featuring other guests of interest. Mel’s Steakhouse will provide a wide variety of great summertime favorite foods at the event, so all you have to bring is your lawn chair, your appetite and your appreciation of good music.
If you’ve never heard the Tosha Hill Band in concert you are in for a real treat. Not only is the music great, but the lyrics to Tosha’s original songs will pull on your heartstrings and bring happy tears to your eyes. She has a way of reaching you deep down where you live, of finding the touchstones in everyone’s life that bring back wonderful memories of family and community in a time when life was simpler, and people were less rushed.
Tosha Hill is thrilled to be coming back to Courtland. It’s not so different from the small town of Waterloo where her folks come from. Her grandparents, John (J.L.) and Hazel Hill were sharecroppers who had eight children. At night, when the lightning bugs were making their appearance and the Hill’s had finally ended a long day they would entertain their children by singing songs made popular by the likes of Mother Maybelle Carter and other Grand Ole’ Opry stars of the day.
One of those children is Billy, Tosha’s dad. It was his love of music that was passed down to the third Hill generation, Tosha and her brothers, Josh and Caleb. It’s almost inevitable that they would become immersed in music. Now the three play and sing together all over the Southeast and Midwest.
Tosha was recently mentioned in Rolling Stone Magazine as someone to watch. “It was such an honor to see us mentioned in such a widely known and respected music magazine,” said Tosha. She credits her family for passing down the gene that has become her passion, writing music and bringing it to people who love the similarities in her words and their own lives.
J.L. and Hazel passed down more than the musical gene. They had shown Tosha how love is supposed to be between a man and a woman. “They met and fell in love, got married at an early age, had children and had a lifelong marriage,” Tosha said recently. “He is the inspiration for one of my personal favorites of all the songs I’ve written, when I am onstage singing, “John” which is about him, I sometimes feel Pappaw and Mammaw are right there beside be,” she said softly.
Those strong ties to her grandparents and her parents also extend to her community and are the basis of her faith. Those three things, family, community and faith, not necessarily in that order, are the catalyst for many of her original songs. She loves the fact that so many people in her audience can connect with these values and that they extend to people everywhere she goes.
Connecting with her audience is one of the reasons Tosha loves being onstage, the way the audience responds makes it all worthwhile. “Music is life,” she says, and you can tell by her enthusiasm that she is being sincere.
She knows that her talent is a gift from God, “We all have our gifts,” she said, “This is mine, to be able to share feelings and emotions and my faith with others, even people I don’t know. I think it’s a miraculous thing to be able to reach people like that.”
Her musical roots not only come from her family, but from attending church and tent revivals when she was a child. She draws on these components of life, especially Southern life, in many of her original songs. “A lot of times I’ll sit down with Daddy and we’ll be having a conversation and before you know it, a song is born,” she said. “It’s a spiritual thing, and brings on strong emotions that I can feel from the audience, singing is so much more than getting onstage and strapping on a guitar,” she explained. “You never know what someone else is going through, what might touch them just when they need to hear it most.”
She and her dad recently wrote one of her latest songs, “Forty Miles” which she will be performing at the Save Our Stories event.
She is grateful for this gift and doesn’t take it for granted. She is old enough to have seen life at its saddest points and young enough to still believe in life’s joys and beauty. She finds it everywhere, in conversations with the people that she comes in contact with, in the love she sees everyday between her parents, in the new life of her four- month - old nephew, Chip, and in ordinary things like country roads and the history she sees in the communities she visits, like Courtland.
Courtland is one of her favorite venues. It’s very much like Waterloo, the place where J. L. and Hazel raised their family and where her father grew up. Waterloo, like Courtland, is a small close knit community where everyone knows one another and people there rely on one another in good and bad times. “I’m so fortunate to have grown up in a place like this,” she said.
“Being in Courtland is like coming home,” said Tosha, thoughtfully. “Places like this with a long history are our story, this is why it’s important to write and sing about them so that they won’t be lost. I love that everything has a story if you just look for it.”
And she does look for it, finding it in the simplest things, like her mother’s soft singing voice, her father’s smile, and the camaraderie of her brothers. But she also sees the beauty of historic homes, rail road depots and old store buildings, which is why Courtland reminds her of home, and this place is so interesting to her, both as an artist and a person who finds the good in everything and everybody and loves to chronicle the story.
Her songs speak of this love of folk tales and keeping them alive. She may just be one of those often referred to as an ‘old soul’ because her heart opens so generously to those around her and their stories. She relates even when the story is about things she has never personally known. It’s the importance of saving stories that she relates to, perhaps, and the ability to translate those stories to ballads and songs that reach far and wide, that make others cry or smile, or reach over and take the hand of the loved one sitting beside them. It’s the thing that keeps her writing songs and sharing them. And that’s a big responsibility, and a God-given talent that not everyone possesses. It’s not a burden for Tosha Hill, though, it’s a gift that is meant to be shared.
Come to Courtland on Saturday, August 6, and meet this amazing young woman and her brothers, Josh and Caleb, as they bring you stories from the heart.
