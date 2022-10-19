“Remember tonight”: Vision for Lawrence County cast at Ravenwood

A vision for the future of Bankhead Forest and Lawrence County was cast to several county residents at the Ravenwood estate in Bankhead on Friday night. Ravenwood owners Duane and Alice Evans announced the sale of the breathtaking home and property to Cullman Savings Bank President/CEO John Riley and his wife, Rhonda. The Riley’s plan to continue the Evans’ dream of transforming Ravenwood into “the Gateway of Bankhead Forest.”
Attendees ate and listened as Evans, Riley, State Senator Garlan Gudger, and others visualized Lawrence County as a key cog in Alabama tourism.
“What if you were told your whole life that you were the ugly duckling?” host Duane Evans asked those gathered. “You’d begin to believe that, wouldn’t you? I think that’s happened here in Lawrence County. We were always told that we were the poor ones – the ones that didn’t have anything. In truth, we were the beautiful swan. We were the jewel.”
Evans spoke of the financial limitations that interrupt the county’s ability to invest money in anything other than essential needs.
“We don’t have enough money,” said Evans. “We can’t compete with the bigger counties for all the things we want so that we have jobs for our children.”
However, Evans and others believe Lawrence County has everything it needs to swim with the big fish.
“We have something far more to offer here,” said Evans, “and that is why we’ve started a Tourism Board.”
The Tourism Board will examine and undergo projects to help grow Lawrence County’s revenue.
In many aspects, the Evans were the leading voices behind the county’s push for a greater emphasis on tourism. But after being diagnosed with cancer, Evans’ vision for Lawrence County was in doubt. Then John Riley stepped in.
“It looked like the dream would be over,” said Evans, “but that’s not the way dreams work.”
Now, Riley looks to build upon Evans’ dream to carry Ravenwood and Lawrence County into the future.
Riley already purchased 47 acres of land near Ravenwood to be utilized by Wild Alabama. Renderings are complete for a multi-million dollar Welcome Center that will be built on the property. The building will house the offices of Wild Alabama. Various trails will crisscross the remaining property. The land will be utilized as an outdoor classroom for Wild Alabama.
Construction is also underway at the Ravenwood estate. Eventually, the house will rent out its rooms and serve as a bed and breakfast. The Rileys plan to construct a chapel and multi-purpose building on the property as well. The timeline for such changes are indefinite; however, renovations on the roof began this week. They also plan to build multiple rental cabins on the property.
“We might start out with two or three,” said Riley. “If they rent well, we might build 10 of them.”
Lawrence County’s tourism industry is meager despite the presence of Bankhead National Forest, Jesse Owens Memorial Park, the Oakville Indian Mounds, Singing River Trail, Pond Spring, and other attractions. But the County possesses all it needs to bring in visitors.
“What really sets Lawrence County apart is that we’ve got the Tennessee River on the north, and we’ve got Bankhead here at the south,” said Tourism Board Chairman Dana Charles. “So we’ve got something that no other county has. And we can take advantage of that with tourism.”
With a renewed vision and the Riley’s leading the way, the idea of a shining Lawrence County permeated the air at Ravenwood. In time, the entire county may feel its effects.
“We are not the ugly duckling; we are the jewel,” said Evans. “Remember tonight.”
