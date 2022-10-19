“Remember tonight”: Vision for Lawrence County cast at Ravenwood

From left: John and Rhonda Riley, and Alice and Duane Evans

A vision for the future of Bankhead Forest and Lawrence County was cast to several county residents at the Ravenwood estate in Bankhead on Friday night. Ravenwood owners Duane and Alice Evans announced the sale of the breathtaking home and property to Cullman Savings Bank President/CEO John Riley and his wife, Rhonda. The Riley’s plan to continue the Evans’ dream of transforming Ravenwood into “the Gateway of Bankhead Forest.”

Attendees ate and listened as Evans, Riley, State Senator Garlan Gudger, and others visualized Lawrence County as a key cog in Alabama tourism. 

