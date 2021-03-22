Marlee Foundation 5k raises $1,500 for mental health support in Lawrence County

The Marlee Sutton Foundation Inaugural 5k, held at Oakville Indian Mounds Park last weekend, saw over 65 participants and raised $1,500 for the mental health organization, according to organizers.
All proceeds from the event furthered the goals of MSF, which works alongside the Lawrence County Board of Education and The Enrichment Center in Decatur to fund full-time mental health counselors for the school system, according to MSF Co-founder Wendy Norwood.
The event saw participants from under seven years old to over 70 participate. All children under seven who participated in the event’s one-mile fun run received a medal, Norwood said.
The event awarded top three finishers for specified age groups in the 5k race. The event’s youngest winner, Avery Dutton, 10, placed first in her age group with a time of 30 minutes and 9 seconds. Cathy Pallardy, 73, placed first in the female 70 and up category with a time of 1 hour and 8 minutes; Tom Pallardy, 73, was the first-place winner in the male 70 and up group, with the same time of 1 hour and 8 minutes.
Savannah Williams, 16, was awarded the fastest female overall, with a time of 20 minutes and 13 seconds. Pedro Bahena, 44, who ran a time of 18 minutes and 28 seconds, was awarded fastest male overall.
The event also awarded male and female Masters Jeania Norton, 49, and Todd McDonald, 40, who each finished first among participants in aged 40 to 49. Female Grand Master Belinda Noe, 60, and male Grand Master Brian Ingle, 61, were first place finishers among the 50 and over age group. Their times ranged from 21 minutes and 10 seconds to 37 minutes and 34 seconds.
Other runners who placed among their age and gender groups included Katie Mae Coan, Stella McDonald, Kaidence Borden, Isaiah Crosslin, John Curtis Patterson, Chloe Welborn, Blake Graham, Ty Nix, Colton Moses, Taylor Williams, Olivia Marsh, Brenda Aranda, Carson Godwin, Chase Rose, Ally Amerson, Meghan Childers, Mallory Boyll, Sammi McConnell, Noah England, Sean Boyll, Esther Warren, Joe McCollister, Angela Newcomb, Emily Wallace, Shannon Fike, Joe Dutton, Angie Reeves, Nathan Graham, Angie Grimes, Sonia Burden, Pam Crumpton, Mark Wisner, Tracy Laroche, Angie Williams, and Mike Plemons.
Norwood said the event was made possible by event sponsors Integrity Electric, Inc. and Berryman Trenching.
“I believe the event was great for all of us in so many ways,” Norwood said. “Not only did we raise money, but we had a day to reconnect and get outside for a while. Many (participants) commented on how good it was to get out of the house and be part of an event with others after the pandemic. The warm weather and beautiful course made the day that much better.”
The Marlee Sutton Foundation was formed in early 2019 following the death of Norwood’s daughter, who the foundation is named for. The event took place a day after the third anniversary of Marlee Sutton, who took her own life at the age of 13 in March of 2018.
MSF has since made it a mission to raise awareness for mental health and provide resources to students, parents and educators in Lawrence County. For more information about the foundation, or to keep up to date with other MSF events happening throughout the year, visit www.marleesuttonfoundation.org, or visit the organization on social media.
