Oakville Indian Mounds brings birding program to the area

Oakville Indian Mound Park and Museum has taken flight with the launch of an innovative birding program aimed at providing students with an educational experience that combines culture, science, and environmental awareness.
As part of the initiate, eight books were donated by Oakville Mounds Education Center to each elementary school in Lawrence County, along with lesson plan to go along with each book giving teacher’s the resources to teach alongside each book. Each lesson plan includes physical plans that include information about birds that live in Alabama, along with a digital plan that includes everything from vocabulary to coloring pages.
“We hope that this birding promotion leads to young people wanting to enjoy and be more observant of their environment. We have so many natural wonders around us right here in Lawrence County and hopefully this encourages students to be aware of those,” expressed Meagan McDonald, Education Coordinator at Oakville Indian Mounds.
Each year the Alabama Tourism Department engages the public by selecting a theme, and this year’s focus is “The Year of Alabama Birding,” inviting people from all ages to explore the states diverse birdlife and natural beauty.
The program seeks to foster a deep connection between students local birding enthusiasts, conservationists, educators, and the natural world, while also celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Indigenous communities.
“We’re looking forward to providing a lot of free birding activities throughout the rest of 2023 and all of 2024,” said Anna Mullican, Cultural Resource Specialist at Oakville Indian Mounds.
The birding program will feature a series of hands-on workshops, interactive field trips, and guest lectures conducted by experts in ornithology and Indigenous cultural practices. Students will have the opportunity to learn about bird identification, bird photography, behavior, habitat conservation, and the significance of various bird species in Indigenous cultures.
As events and programs will continue throughout the year, citizens are looking forward to the Oakville’s Feather Fest on March 9, 2024, which will include food, vendors, and activities.
For more information about this program, including events, please visit Oakville Indian Mounds Park & Museum Facebook page or call the museum at (256)905-2499.
