Oakville Indian Mounds brings birding program to the area

From left: Anna Mullican, Gina Baggett, Kendra Parker, Megan McDonald, Carlie Hall, and Summer Pitt Terry.

Oakville Indian Mound Park and Museum has taken flight with the launch of an innovative birding program aimed at providing students with an educational experience that combines culture, science, and environmental awareness.

As part of the initiate, eight books were donated by Oakville Mounds Education Center to each elementary school in Lawrence County, along with lesson plan to go along with each book giving teacher’s the resources to teach alongside each book. Each lesson plan includes physical plans that include information about birds that live in Alabama, along with a digital plan that includes everything from vocabulary to coloring pages. 

