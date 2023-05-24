Tribute to Mady

Mady Kelsoe is with Jesus, and Lawrence County is diminished.
On Friday, Madison Brooke “Mady” Kelsoe fell asleep for the last time. She was at home and surrounded by her family. Her passing came after several hard fought battles with cancer. She was 15 years old.
Kelsoe was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma when she was eight years old. According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, neuroblastoma is a rare form of cancer that is typically diagnosed before five years of age. Approximately 700 cases are diagnosed each year.
After two years of treatment, the cancer seemed to be gone. But then it came back more aggressive than before.
She started undergoing treatment in New York. There, Kelsoe became a part of Fighting All Monsters. Known as FAM, the kid-focused organization focuses on supporting families with children in life-threatening circumstances.
She played a key role in FAM’s “Puffy, will you dance with us?” movement. The viral videos of FAM members dancing to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ hit song, “Bad Boy 4 Life.”
Several news agencies caught wind of the movement, including WHNT, and it became a national story. Kelsoe and other FAM kids were invited to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they were surprised by Combs.
It was a life too short, well-lived and everlasting.
The Advertiser joins the county in mourning Mady. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends.
May she live on in glory.
