Tribute to Mady

Mady Kelsoe

Mady Kelsoe is with Jesus, and Lawrence County is diminished. 

On Friday, Madison Brooke “Mady” Kelsoe fell asleep for the last time. She was at home and surrounded by her family. Her passing came after several hard fought battles with cancer. She was 15 years old.

