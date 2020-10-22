Moulton is adding a new apprenticeship job description for city employees who need certification training in their department. The new job description is also aimed at reducing turnover rates in each department, council members said.
In a regular meeting Monday night, council members heard from Water Superintendent Jay Johnson, who said the new contract would require new hires to achieve certification in their field in a timely manner, but it would also require the new employee to fulfill a 5-year work agreement with the City if Moulton pays for certification and training.
He said adding a general job description for new hires could be tailored to fit each department as qualification requirements vary according to the amount of training needed.
“We don’t have a very high turnover rate in utilities,” Johnson said. “The raises the City has approved has made pay more competitive, but sometimes newly qualified employees can turn around and go to Huntsville where they pay a little more.”
Council members said the approved contract requires employees to pay back a percentage of the certification cost if the employees leave within five years of receiving training through the apprenticeship program.
Mayor Roger Weatherwax said other departments like the Police Department and Fire Department would benefit from the program as well.
In a work session before the meeting, council members also heard from Moulton resident Golan Harris, who requested the city tighten its leash laws after his granddaughter was bit by a neighbor’s dog last week.
“We’ve always had this problem,” he told the council on Monday. “I don’t want to have to take matters into my own hands.”
He asked that the council revise an existing ordinance concerning the containment of dogs, which requires all pets to be confined to the owner’s property unless it is on a leash.
Weatherwax said he would discuss stricter enforcement of the existing ordinance with Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter.
In other business, council members approved a resolution with Raymond James financial advisors, which would allow the organization to operate as bond counsel for utility warrants. Financial consultant Brad Green said refinancing bonds to combine water debt with gas and sewer debt should lower the city’s interest rate from 3.5 or 4% to 2.77%, which translates to about $70,000 to $80,000 in savings per year for the City.
Council members also approved:
• $8,362 requisitions for pavement projects for the street and water departments.
• The purchase of an $11,000 lawnmower for the street department; City Accountant Emily Farris said the equipment was listed in the department’s budget.
• A donation of surplus light poles to be given to the Lawrence County School System.
• A $13,790 contract with Hand Service Company, Inc. for a new water pump at Sinking Creek; Johnson said the new pump would replace a 1995 pump that would require $11,000 repairs.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, when Mayor Weatherwax and City Council members will be sworn in for a new term. All council meetings are held at City Hall and are open to the public.
