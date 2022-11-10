An Epitaph to a Father, Friend, Businessman and a Decorated Veteran

Most everyone in Lawrence County knew Fred Gillespie, Fred R. Gillespie, as he always signed his name. There’s a story behind that initial. According to his oldest son, Terry, his dad’s bank account came up with a very large balance that he knew couldn’t be accurate. He went up to the bank and talked to the president, who checked and sure enough, the money was in his account and was legitimate, not an error. They told him that if he was concerned he might want to leave it there and just check periodically to see if it was withdrawn. Over the next few months he would visit the bank three times with the same result. They also told him that within a year if the money was still there, it was considered his. A year passed. The money was still there. The bank president told him that someone must really think highly of him to have anonymously deposited over ten thousand dollars into his account. Finally, Fred, having done what the bank advised, was hesitant but he spent some of it to see if it would process through. Everything went smoothly.
According to Terry this is what happened next: “A few days after his last visit to the president of the bank, Fred went and bought a new Chevrolet Biscayne and then swung by Mr. Praytor’s Western Auto Store and purchased a tent with all the fixings for camping and of course some fishing tackle.”
“Not many days later he got a call from Mr. Bank President asking him to come by the bank. To make this story a little shorter, another guy with the name of Fred A. Gillespie had come home from military service and bought a new pickup truck and guess what? His check bounced. Mr. Bank President had to tell Fred R. that the bank had made a mistake and ask him to sign a promissory note to repay the money,” said Terry. “Now, if you really knew Fred, you know he could have flashes of anger. He told him no way was he signing any note. He told Mr. President, they had assured him the money was his and told him to spend it, so he did, and Fred R. left the bank. After a few days of cooling off he went and signed the note, but from that day forward he always used the R in his name!”
There is always a funny story to be told about Fred, in fact, he told many of them on himself, always able to laugh at his own predicaments.
But that’s not all there was to Fred, not by a long shot. He was a dedicated Christian, a successful businessman, a decorated, highly trained Special Forces soldier, a civic-minded member of his community and a family man.
It took some digging to get his war stories. He really didn’t want to talk about what he’d seen and done during the war in Korea, and during the time he spent in Viet Nam. But at one point, probably because he realized that his stories would be lost in the event he passed away suddenly, he did tell some of his experiences to this reporter. I will recount it exactly as he told it to me about three years ago. We always meant to follow up with a more in-depth interview, but for one reason or another we just never got around to it, always assuming that there would be time when we weren’t so busy, or sick, or for a million other reasons, we just never got around to getting the whole story on paper. Don’t ever assume that, talk to your family and friends about the important things. So often we just waste time on trivial things like whose cow got out or who got thrown in jail for public intoxication or a lot of things that are soon forgotten. This is one story I’ll never forget.
Fred came to my house to bring some information about an upcoming Veteran’s Parade. We sat in the sunroom and discussed the details of the event and when we finished Fred began to tell me a story that is heroic, brave and scary. Had I known what he was about to say I’d have gotten a pad and paper, but I didn’t want to interrupt him for fear that he would stop and never get started again.
“I served in Korea during the war,” Fred told me. “It was so cold over there and I’ve never seen such deep or long lasting snow, before or since. My unit was engaged in heavy combat and people were falling all around me. As it began to get dark I looked around and noticed that I had gotten separated from my unit. However, I was behind enemy lines and I could hear them advancing in my direction. Some of their fallen soldiers had bunched up together after being wounded and they had died. I had nowhere else to hide so I crawled up under them, pulling some of the Korean soldiers’ bodies up around and over me. It continued to snow as night fell, but the enemy was still in the area, I could hear them talking to one another. I stayed still; trying not to breath for fear the steam would somehow be visible to the enemy.”
Fred could hear the soldiers talking to one another as the deceased soldiers were prodded and poked by their comrades who were looking for anyone left alive on the blood soaked battlefield. It continued to grow colder and the field was rapidly becoming covered in a new blanket of snow. The bodies of the fallen gave Fred some small measure of protection from the elements, but still, it was so cold that he was barely conscious himself. Afraid to move for fear of giving away his location, he stayed where he was until daylight. It must have seemed like an eternity. He prayed and as dawn approached he listened carefully for any sounds. The enemy must have gotten cold, too, and gone back to their camp for the night, but Fred knew that very soon they would be back to collect their dead comrades.
Ever so slowly, he inched his way out from underneath the bodies of young men who had just been doing their duty, the same as he was. He peered out from under the bodies and saw no movement at all in the filtered dawn light. Carefully, he worked his way out from under them until he was free. He took his bearings and mostly following his own instincts he found his way back to his unit and lived to fight another day.
Fred was born on September 28, 1932, and raised right here in Lawrence County and he loved his family and friends, but also spent a lot of time helping strangers, either people he met through his ambulance service or veterans that came to him for help in getting their pensions, or just wading through paperwork. He once did the legwork involved in getting an area veteran a long overdue Bronze Star that the government awarded him but never sent.
His parents were Dee and Mary (Terry) Gillespie. They were some of the most beloved people in the area. Dee called everyone he met ‘Darlin’ for his whole life, and he made everyone he spoke with seem special to him. They had three children, Fred, Bobby Ray and Helen Faye Haygood.
Terry relates this family story about his dad. “When he was a youngster, Fred had really blond hair. It was so light it was almost white. Flint and Wimpy (Gillespie) along with some of his other cousins liked to pick on him by calling him Cotton Top. One day when he was about 5- or 6-years old Mama, Papa and others were picking cotton and left daddy to “watch” the cotton wagon. They had a bucket of axle grease to grease the axles on the wagon and Fred decided to stick his head in the bucket of grease and proceeded to work it into his hair. When mama saw him, she asked why in the world would he do such a thing? He said, “Them won’t call me Cotton Top no more!”
Terry isn’t sure how true the following story is, but thought it worth relating. “You know how us Gillespie’s tend to embellish the truth,” Terry laughed. “A prime example is the story of how Fred R. got into the Army. There are three different versions of the story that I have heard all my life.
Fred’s mama said that she signed for him to join when he was 17 years old. She told a few details about how badly he wanted to join.
Daddy told a different version. He said he and Max Landers slipped off and went to sign up because Flint and Wimpy had joined and they wanted to do like them. Fred R. said he lied about his age and joined the Army, but Max backed out.
“Then there is third version,” Terry continued. “This one has been told by mother (Velma) and it is probably closer to being right. She said that Fred R. turned 18 on Thursday the 28th day of September 1950. On Friday the 29th day of September 1950 he hitch hiked to Decatur and enlisted in the Army. He wrote Mama and Papa a letter on his way to boot camp October 19, 1950, telling them what he had done. He was sent to Korea and served there. We don’t know anything about his time in Korea. He never talked about it to any of us.”
After Fred’s unexpected death on May 12, 2022, it fell to Terry to clean out most of Fred’s files, of which there were many, many, kept over the years. “We found out after his death that he had received several medals including two Bronze Service Stars during his service in Korea. He served abroad for one year, five months, and eight days,” said Terry. “After he returned home, he married Velma Hagood and they moved to Fort Benning, Georgia, where he served the remainder of his three year commitment. He was discharged with the rank of Sergeant.”
The family also discovered after his death that he had reenlisted in the Army on October 1, 1964. He entered the Green Beret Special Forces unit as a Seargent First Class. “We don’t know much at all about this time of service. I do remember mother fusing about him jumping out of planes and he told her they would not let him jump because of his eye problem. We now know that was to get her off his back because the records show that he received a Master Parachutist badge for completing over 30 jumps. “The Master Parachutist Badge requirement says he would have had to make a minimum of 30 jumps and had to lead at least 10 men in a jump,” said Terry proudly.
Terry also found records indicating that in his second enlistment, Fred served six months in Vietnam from November, 1964 until March, 1965. “That was before the US officially entered the War,” recalled Terry. “According to his DD214 he received numerous medals: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal W/60D, Bronze Star Medal W/Valor Device & 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, Purple Heart W(10LC), CIB 2nd Award, Republic of Vietnam Medal W/60 Device, Senior Parachutist Badge, Parachutist Badge, and Special Forces Tab.”
He received the Purple Heart for a wound he got while in Viet Nam. All the family knows is that when Velma questioned him about it being serious enough to go to the emergency room, he refused and told her not to worry herself about it, that the Army was “taking care of it”.
“I know it sounds hard to believe, we did not know about his Vietnam service, but he was gone a lot back then telling us he was in Green Beret training. His second enlistment was from October 1, 1964, until his discharge July 13, 1966,” Terry continued.
Fred was the Veterans Service Officer for Lawrence County two different times during his life. Although, Fred helped countless numbers of Veterans and their families receive benefits, Fred never applied for any VA benefits for himself, but the family was told he was eligible for them.
Fred R. worked at a lot of different jobs in his life. He started working at Spry Funeral Home in Moulton when he was 15 years old. He worked for Harvey Elliott later at Elliott Funeral Home. Like Flint, his cousin, Fred went up North and picked cherries and other fruits. He worked for the State Highway Department. He was a shop leader for Brown Engineering when they drafted the electrical components for the Apollo space craft. He bought a country grocery store and then became owner of the local ambulance service. He sold wreckers.
Fred was elected twice as the coroner of Lawrence County. He worked with Greg Randolph at Greg’s Ambulance Service. He was one of the first licensed EMS’s in Alabama. He even tried his hand at selling insurance and automobiles. “In his younger days he did what most young guys did, he drag raced and many times it was in the family car. This may or may not be all of the jobs he held throughout his life but is all I can remember,” laughed Terry.
Fred was in the National Guard until he got too “old” and then, he and some other patriots formed what mother called the Old Timers Guard. He was also proud of being a Green Beret.
According to his friend and fellow American Legion member, Post 25 Commander, Philip Terry, Fred was a charter member of the Moulton American Legion. “He was there when they poured the concrete for the building,” Philip recalled fondly. “He held every office there was in the organization, including being the post liaison officer for the state.”
According to Philip Terry, Fred frequently took money from his own pocket to help veterans who were in a rough time of their lives. He did this quietly and with no expectation of being repaid. “He would buy groceries, help with electric bills or medical supplies or whatever was needed.”
Understandably, Terry, Kenneth, his youngest son, and Velma were very proud of their dad, “He loved much! He loved the Lord, family, and his country. He always had a special place in his heart for military personnel and did all he could to help veterans and their families,” said Terry.
Fred was a member of the American Legend and the VFW for more than 60 years.
Here are just some highlights. “Most everyone who knew him, knew of his love and convictions,” said Terry, his son. “No, he was not a saint, because of his actions. He was just a sinner saved by grace who loved to do what he could to help his fellow man, while serving his risen savior.”
He was ordained a Deacon at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church and later served at Pleasant Grove Baptist and finally at Victory Baptist Church.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; a daughter-in-law – Felecia Terry Gillespie (Kenneth’s late wife); his wife of 69 years and 8 months – Velma Dean Hagood Gillespie; two sons – Terry Gillespie (Vickie) and Kenneth Gillespie; five beautiful grandchildren – Jason Gillespie (Ashley), Jessie Gillespie, Suzy Berryman (Jeremy), Heath Gillespie (Latasha) and Kevin Gillespie (Kayleen); nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Would that we all leave behind such a good, useful and true legacy….Rest in Peace, my friend. You are missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.