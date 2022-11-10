An Epitaph to a Father, Friend, Businessman and a Decorated Veteran

Velma and Fred Gillespie served their community in many ways. She was a nurse, Fred was one of the counties’ first EMTs, owner of an ambulance service, and was an elected official in the county, both served in various churches over the years. Fred was a charter member of the Moulton American Legion and the LC VFW. 

Most everyone in Lawrence County knew Fred Gillespie, Fred R. Gillespie, as he always signed his name. There’s a story behind that initial. According to his oldest son, Terry, his dad’s bank account came up with a very large balance that he knew couldn’t be accurate. He went up to the bank and talked to the president, who checked and sure enough, the money was in his account and was legitimate, not an error. They told him that if he was concerned he might want to leave it there and just check periodically to see if it was withdrawn. Over the next few months he would visit the bank three times with the same result.  They also told him that within a year if the money was still there, it was considered his. A year passed. The money was still there. The bank president told him that someone must really think highly of him to have anonymously deposited over ten thousand dollars into his account. Finally, Fred, having done what the bank advised, was hesitant but he spent some of it to see if it would process through. Everything went smoothly. 

According to Terry this is what happened next: “A few days after his last visit to the president of the bank, Fred went and bought a new Chevrolet Biscayne and then swung by Mr. Praytor’s Western Auto Store and purchased a tent with all the fixings for camping and of course some fishing tackle.”

