Lawrence investigators arrest Moulton man wanted in two counties

A Moulton man, who evaded Lawrence and Morgan County law enforcement agencies earlier this month, was arrested at a residence near Turkey Creek on Friday following a second pursuit.
Hayden Sky Lynn Harville, 20, was wanted in Lawrence County on a felony probation violation warrant, and was wanted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Decatur Police Department on other charges, including drug trafficking, drug possession and reckless endangerment, according to reports from Lawrence and Morgan Sheriff’s departments.
On Friday, Lawrence investigators located Harville at a Moulton residence on County Road 518, according to a sheriff’s report. Harville attempted to flee the scene, crashed his vehicle into a tree and attempted to escape on foot before being apprehended, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said.
A Lawrence investigator followed Harville into a nearby creek to make the arrest, reports said. Harville was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
The wanted man escaped law enforcement agencies in an earlier pursuit on Jan. 6, which began near the intersection of Danville Road and Beltline Road in Decatur and ended in another crash on County Road 358, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Although Harville eluded officers, the incident led to two other arrests that day when officers apprehended two passengers in the vehicle and seized two-and-a-half ounces each of methamphetamines and marijuana, according to reports.
Mackenzie Letson, 21 of Trinity, and Austin Joe Blankenship, 21 of Moulton, were arrested and charged with trafficking meth and possession of marijuana. They were both booked into Morgan County Jail.
On Jan. 7, following the incident in Morgan County, authorities also arrested Clayton Ryan Swack, 22 of Town Creek, while conducting a search for Harville. Swack was wanted in Morgan County on methamphetamine trafficking charges as well.
At the time of his arrest, Swack was found in possession of 50 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, and a stolen handgun, according to reports. He was transferred to the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $310,000.
