The Town of Courtland’s annual Antique and Classic Car Show will return to the town square on Saturday, October 1, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Registration will open in downtown Courtland beginning at 8 a.m. Registration for the open show is $25 for the first vehicle and $15 for any subsequent vehicle, according to organizers.
Though the vehicles aren’t being judged for prizes and trophies, organizers said door prizes, including $100 cash prizes for 10 entrants, will be selected in a random drawing.
Concessions will also be available during the event and music will be provided. Proceeds from the Courtland Cruise In will benefit the Courtland Public Library to keep it open for the community to use.
Everyone is invited to the “Cruise In On The Square” by entering your vehicle or just to come and enjoy the vehicles that are entered in the show.
For more information, contact 256-637-2707 or 256-566-5760.
