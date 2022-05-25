Lawrence County Career Tech students have been recognized for their achievements in a national testing program for career and technical education students.
Pam Crumpton, an Electronics & Robotics instructor at Lawrence County Career Technical Center, said she had 16 students pass the National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) Core. Two students in Brad Reding’s Industrial Maintenance class also passed the NCCER Core, according to Crumpton.
Among the 18 students recognized were senior students Gubran Saleh, Bryson Simmons and Nathan Tucker, each of East Lawrence High; Angel King and Cody Wilson, both of Hatton High; and Cody Seay, of Lawrence County High School.
Crumpton said several 11th grade students and one 10th grader also passed the core. Those included ELHS students Jeremiah Crayton and Hunter Shelton, HHS students Dylan DeMellier, Nick Dunlap, Madison Hitt, and James Wilson, and LCHS students Ben Carraway, Andrew Evans, Jeremy Hardy, Jacob Jones, Savanna Jones, and Skye Letson.
To pass the NCCER Core, students had to successfully complete eight computer module tests, six of which included hands-on components, Crumpton said. Those modules included tests in basic safety, construction math, hand tools, power tools, construction blue prints, employability, communication and hazardous materials.
Crumpton said she and Reding held cross-curricular instruction for computer and performance testing to ensure each student who completed NCCER Cores met the credential requirements.
NCCER Core is designed as a rigorous, competency-based, industry-recognized program for high school students, according to the program website.
“The (NCCER) mission is to build a safe, productive & sustainable workforce of craft professionals. Their vision is to be universally recognized by industry & government as the training, assessment, certification and career development standard for construction & maintenance craft professionals,” the website states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.