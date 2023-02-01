Survey says Moulton can support new hotel

A survey conducted in January determined Moulton is a viable location to support a new hotel. The results provided evidence that the city could successfully support a new hotel with 50 to 55 rooms. The Moulton City Council approved financials for the survey proposal in their first December council meeting. The survey cost $12,500.
Core Distinction Group, a hospitality consulting company, conducted the feasibility survey on behalf of the city. According to Jessie Junker, managing partner of Core Distinction Group, the survey was a comprehensive study to understand if the community could support a new hotel and if it made business sense for both the city and the hotel owners.
The company utilized three main steps to provide an accurate survey result. First, they studied local and regional trend data in the hotel industry. The data informed how hotels are performing, the length of time between inception and profitability of a new hotel, how certain events impact hotel business health, and more.
Next, the company distributed a survey to local “lodging demand generators.” Demand generators are the attractions that bring visitors into the Moulton area. According to Mayor Roger Weatherwax, the city’s participation in the survey impressed Junker and her company. The survey results helped Core Distinction understand how much lodging business is leaving Moulton to stay in surrounding areas.
The group visited the community in mid-January. They toured the town, spoke with leaders about community needs and growth areas, and identified possible hotel sites.
After considering the collected data, Core Distinction determined the amount of hotel rooms required to fulfill visitor needs and to be profitable. According to Junker, the amount depended on the demand.
“We determine a number of rooms that the community needs,” said Junker. “This could be as small as one room. Obviously, a one room hotel doesn’t make good business sense, but it all depends on the market – construction costs, ongoing costs, rates, and so on.
“Typically, a market needs around 45 rooms or more for it to make good business sense. But, again, it depends.”
Junker believes Moulton and the surrounding community can support a hotel of 50 to 55 upper-midscale rooms.
After completing the survey, the group requested construction costs from Cobblestone Hotels.
Cobblestone is a Wisconsin-based hotel chain that specializes in “filling the lodging needs of many smaller communities across the country.” Construction is underway on a Cobblestone hotel in Cullman. During a recent visit from Cobblestone representatives, John Riley, president and CEO of Cullman Savings Bank, requested they meet with Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax.
According to Weatherwax, the Cobblestone representatives required the feasibility survey prior to further business discussions. However, Core Distinction’s survey was for the community, not for Cobblestone Hotels.
“The study is not focused on Cobblestone,” said Junker. “It is my understanding that Cobblestone is interested, but we do the study for the community. That means if we think another brand is a better fit, we would recommend that brand.”
Now the city waits to hear back from Junker and her team regarding possible hotel fits for the Moulton area. Though very early in the process, Moulton is officially in consideration for a new hotel.
