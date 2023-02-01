Survey says Moulton can support new hotel

Weatherwax

A survey conducted in January determined Moulton is a viable location to support a new hotel. The results provided evidence that the city could successfully support a new hotel with 50 to 55 rooms. The Moulton City Council approved financials for the survey proposal in their first December council meeting. The survey cost $12,500.  

Core Distinction Group, a hospitality consulting company, conducted the feasibility survey on behalf of the city. According to Jessie Junker, managing partner of Core Distinction Group, the survey was a comprehensive study to understand if the community could support a new hotel and if it made business sense for both the city and the hotel owners.

