LCHS marching band ‘superior’ at Horse Creek Marching Invitational

Lawrence County High School’s marching band was in tune Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Horse Creek Marching Invitational. The band brought home five trophies after receiving ‘Superior’ rating in all captions and best-in-class dance team. ‘Superior’ is the highest competitive rating possible. The band finished with an overall score of 84.
“The kids did great,” said Band Director Sydney Hearn.
Prior to COVID-19, it was normal for the band to perform twice per year. The pandemic changed that, as it did everything. The Horse Creek Marching Invitational was only their second competitive event in the last three years.
“We haven’t done many competitions the past few years because of COVID stuff,” said Hearn. “We did one last year. This is the second competition we’ve done in three years, and they did great.”
Due to the lack of events, many band members entered Horse Creek with minimal competitive experience.
“I realized last week that if they are in 8th, 9th, or 10th grade, they have only ever done one competition,” said Hearn. “And usually we do at least two a year, so normally if they’re in 10th grade that would be five or six [competitions].”
Like many bands, Lawrence County’s is smaller than before COVID; however, Hearn is pleased with the amount of younger students in the band.
“We’re definitely on the way up in terms of numbers,” said Hearn. “We’re building up our middle school program, and we’ve started a band program at Speake. So we’ve got a lot of kids in the program – younger kids in the program – maybe more now than we’ve ever had. So things are really looking good for the future.”
