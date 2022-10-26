LCHS marching band ‘superior’ at Horse Creek Marching Invitational

The Lawrence County marching band celebrates at Horace Roberts Field.

Lawrence County High School’s marching band was in tune Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Horse Creek Marching Invitational. The band brought home five trophies after receiving ‘Superior’ rating in all captions and best-in-class dance team. ‘Superior’ is the highest competitive rating possible. The band finished with an overall score of 84.

“The kids did great,” said Band Director Sydney Hearn.

