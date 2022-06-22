Florence man charged with theft, burglary in Moulton

A Florence man is in the Lawrence County Jail on burglary and theft charges stemming from an incident at Moulton Walmart in January, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
On Thursday, June 16, Moulton officers executed a warrant for the arrest of Ted William Wright, 37 of Cleveland Avenue, after viewing video surveillance from Walmart asset protection personnel.
According to the report, Police Capt. Russell Graham was advised by Walmart asset protection that the suspect had committed several thefts on the property.
Surveillance footage showed Wright picking up several items throughout the store, including a hammer drill. Wright had placed a 75-cent clearance sticker on the drill, under-rang the item at a self-checkout register, and bagged other items without ringing them up, the report said.
Wright left the store but returned a short time later to return the hammer drill and received a full refund, according to the report.
“Video surveillance then showed that (Wright) went to the electronics section of the store and damaged a security frame that held a cell phone in place,” the report states. “He removed the cell phone and put it in his clothing. Capt. Graham was able to identify (Wright) due to a prior arrest on him, as well as Mr. Wright having to show his identification to return the hammer drill.”
During the investigation, it was also discovered that Wright had been trespassed from Walmart properties due to a prior incident, the report said.
Wright is charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree theft of property, and third-degree criminal mischief. He remains in the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $6,500.
