Positive attitude goes a long way in healing

When Jenise Gillespie Fontenot was asked to remain in the waiting room following her mammogram, she didn’t think a thing about it. It is routine for women to stay until the results of the test is confirmed. However, when she was asked to step into the exam room for an ultrasound, she was slightly concerned. “We don’t like what we are seeing,” said the technician. “There are a lot of cellular changes and we don’t know exactly what they are.” The 1975 LCHS grad, who earned her Bachelor’s degree at UAH in Biology and Chemistry, with a Masters in Systems Management, Computer Science and Math, has worked for the Sperry Computing Company, for Rockwell International on the Space Shuttle Program, and as a contractor and government employee on Redstone Arsenal for the Missile Defense Agency. Yet even with that wealth of technical, aeronautic and chemical experience, she lacked an education in what was happening inside her own body.
When the diagnosis was determined to be abnormal cells, confirmed by a biopsy, the only thing she could reference cancer to was the illness and death of her father-in-law, who died of colon cancer. There was no history of breast cancer in her family at that time. (A few years later her first cousin, Dr. Beverly Carraway Handley would be stricken with breast cancer.)
After a consultation of several specialists, the doctors told Jenise that there were so many places they would need to biopsy and no way to target just one. There was still no clear cut and dried answer as far as how to proceed.
Since it was determined not to be heredity, it was decided that she would meet with several oncologists. That meeting produced a prognosis; if no surgery was performed, Jenise would be required to have a mammogram every three months for the rest of her life.
“If you were my wife,” her primary oncologist told her, “I would encourage you to move forward with a double mastectomy as soon as possible.”
“You don’t have to decide today,” he assured her.
But the decision wasn’t a hard one for her. At 48 years of age, with an eight-year-old daughter to think about, she didn’t hesitate for very long. She opted to have a double mastectomy.
For some women that would have been devastating, but for Jenise, it was pragmatic.
“Because of where the incision is made, it is referred to as a bilateral nipple sparing mastectomy,” she explained. “It was the first surgery of its kind in Huntsville. They made a two – inch incision, stripped the tissue out, and took some lymph nodes. It really wasn’t bad,” she said candidly.
She didn’t need chemotherapy treatments or radiation.
“Actually the biopsy was more painful than the surgery,” said Jenise. “They even did the reconstruction while I was in there.”
“One thing that I can tell anyone going through the decision making process is that you shouldn’t look all of this up on the internet, that will just scare you, it only shows you the worst of the worst,” she cautioned.
Actually, the thing that was troublesome was the drains under her arms, which she was required to wear for six weeks. They weren’t exactly painful, more aggravating than anything else.
“One positive thing to come of this is that I’ll never have to have another mammogram,” she laughed, throwing her head back and smiling a Cheshire cat kind of smile.
It is that laughter, along with her dry wit and positive attitude that make her stand out among some cancer patients. She was never depressed or down and out, only mildly worried and of course, her paramount concern was for her daughter, Mary Taylor, and her husband, Mike.
The overwhelming love and concern from her family, church members, friends and co-workers was something she will never forget. Her surgeon approved an early release the day after surgery since she had such a great support system at home. “I was supposed to stay in the hospital for three days but I had such a good support system that my doctor approved an early release. My sister, Jackie, came from Florida and stayed during the surgery and after, my mom, Maxine Gillespie was incredible, and of course, my husband, Mike, although he was anxious, was my rock,” she said.
Jenise is now a fourteen year survivor of breast cancer. She still has the same positive outlook. She attributes some of her success to being in excellent physical condition; she started running in high school and unlike most of us, has kept it up. She once ran half–marathons, and won the Bridge Street half–marathon a few years ago. Since having knee surgery last February, she has cut down to about three or four miles a day. Still, that’s a lot of miles for a busy mom, grandmother, and wife who is still employed full–time.
She rarely thinks about the time in her life when she was diagnosed with cancer. She never let it control her, she controlled it. She never lost her sense of humor, her exuberance for life, or her determination to overcome a disease that strikes fear into most hearts.
Having a positive outlook on life in general, and on her physical health has always been part of who Jenise is. If you could bottle her enthusiasm and zest for life it would be a miracle drug. She has come through this and other trials in life with the same philosophy, take every day as it comes and don’t worry so much about things you have no control over.
