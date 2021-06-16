Smalltown Moulton sees its fair share of visitors throughout the year, especially considering its proximity to the Bankhead National Forest. It’s not every day, however, the city plays host to two travelers venturing across America—on foot.
Chauncey Foster, originally of Virginia Beach, and Benjamin Parr, of Jacksonville Florida, are the faces behind the non-profit organization We Grow Eco. The two began the long trek across the southern United States, starting from Virgina Beach, on March 20.
Their send-off by friends, family and members of the local community included an inaugural cleanup event at the starting point, according to the We Grow Eco site. Foster and Parr’s goal is to make it to San Francisco by the winter, interacting with each community in their path in different capacities.
For some communities like Moulton, that might mean taking a few days to rest and find shelter from the rain. For larger cities like Raleigh or Atlanta, their journey has included cleanup efforts and food drives for the homeless.
“We put a lot of thought and energy into [We Grow Eco’s] foundations and principles. Not only did we decide we wanted to walk across America, we feel the need for community,” Foster said. “This sense of division is growing. We had begun planning before the pandemic and then when COVID hit, it sort of heightened the necessity. We want to bring people together.”
The two said their goal is to bring about “actionable change,” and they’d like to see people do more than make a social media post or attend a march or food drive every now and then. They hope their website will not only hold advocates and participants accountable, but also give them tools and resources they can use to make a positive change in their communities.
Parr agreed the point of We Grow Eco and The Walk is to create a vessel for folks of all walks of life from state to state to interact with one another.
So far on their journey, the two have given a lecture at a virtual California State University “This Way to Sustainability” student-run conference, which the two participated in from Suffolk, Virginia. They have hosted a cleanup with several local volunteers from Raleigh, conducted a food walk—where they fed the homeless vegan burritos—in Atlanta, and they continue to encourage those they come across in person and online to “pick up one piece of trash a day.”
Foster and Parr have partnered with the makers of the One Piece a Day app, which allows users to log how much daily trash they pick up and what kinds of trash they find lying around their community or environment.
Foster said the team continues to develop its outreach plan for their journey, which continues to evolve as they travel westward.
When asked whether these community events and cleanups are spontaneous or planned, he said he and Parr “have tried it both ways.”
“We’ve reached out to communities, but up to this point it’s just been Ben and I walking,” he said. “We’ll also contact a city to see if there is a recommended area like a park or public area—reach out to wrestling clubs, on Instagram to see where in the city our efforts will be most effective. We might plan our own event and then invite the Boy Scouts or maybe folks we know—that takes the pressure off local organizations and planning committees to organize. They just need to show up.”
Parr recalled the community event the two facilitated in Raleigh and said about 17 volunteers showed up for the effort. “It really depends on the community,” he said. “We’re working with these communities. How can we help you help your community?”
Obviously, in a trek across the nation, one would assume the travelers need to pack light. In explaining where the two get their resources to host a food drive, Foster explained they can accept donations through their website, but they are also willing to pay for some of these efforts out of their own pockets.
Though the two most often camp wherever they can find a safe, flat space, they’ve also utilized motels or Air BnBs, where they can cook in a full kitchen. For the food walk in Atlanta, Foster and Parr made 50 to 60 burritos thanks to Foster’s cousin who met them in the city and bought the ingredients for the burritos herself.
Foster said the burritos are designed to be nutritional and inclusive. He said they’ve been asked more than once if their burritos are vegan and in making them so, they have something everyone can enjoy. Their recipe usually includes beans, rice, some combination of roasted vegetables like sweet potatoes, onions, peppers, and some type of leafy green like spinach, broccoli or kale.
In feeding the homeless—or as Foster referred to them, the houseless—the team feel they are furthering their efforts to connect communities of all walks of life.
“It’s just another way for folks to interact and be understanding and empathetic,” he said.
“We had planned out how we could come into these communities and do some good, but these are just two of the things we could offer,” Parr added. “It has to evolve and it has to change. We just take it city by city and town by town. We have to be flexible.”
Foster and Parr’s journey took another turn or evolution when they were joined by fellow We Grow Eco team member Noah Mertz, who serves as the organization’s logistics coordinator and brought along a support vehicle for the two hikers when he met them this month in North Alabama.
“The thing about walking, we don’t really know what the city will be like until we get there,” Parr said. “Now that Noah is here, he can drive down and map out the city. It’s really going to open up more opportunities.”
Up until being joined by Mertz on the 83rd day of The Walk, Parr and Foster said they had taken on duties of updating the website and logging their adventures. With Mertz on board, not only is he able to take on that role, but he can also carry some of the heavier items in Parr and Foster’s packs and provide back-up portable solar panels and charging blocks for cell phones and laptops.
--
The Walk
Last Wednesday, and before being joined by Mertz, Foster and Parr had made it to the Lawrence County Public Library in Moulton, where they were taking shelter from a torrential downpour that lasted for days. This was the 83rd day of their journey spanning four states up to that point.
At the beginning of summer, the two had made it about a quarter of the way through their route and walked around 1,050 miles.
Foster explained this endeavor wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision. At least a year’s worth of planning and saving went into the project, but also Foster and Parr’s background and history together likely contributes some to their success so far.
Foster and Parr, both 2014 graduates of St. Andrews University in North Carolina, met in college and shared a passion for ecology. They were both athletes. Foster said he wrestled and Parr was a part of the soccer team.
After college, the two kept in touch and even traveled and hiked together when the opportunities arose.
Foster said the two had plenty of experience camping and doing trail building and maintenance as they both work in ecology.
In 2016 the two backpacked in central America and spent four-and-a-half months together. In 2019, Foster got a job in Phoenix, Arizona, but Parr was back in Jacksonville.
“We took an adventure out to Phoenix, thinking about what the next adventure would be. We thought about biking, but eventually decided to walk across America,” Foster said.
Parr said they were both avid hikers, often taking on 15-mile treks at a time, but neither of them had ever ventured anything this big.
“Those hikes, they never lasted more than a week. Maybe the longest was 80 to 90 miles at Glacier National Park,” he said.
Though the two exude a positive outlook whenever they are met by strangers or post their daily Instagram check-ins, both acknowledge the trip has not been without its challenges and hiccups.
On an Instagram post labeled Day 7, Parr described the challenges of simply finding a safe space to sleep at night and rest between walks.
“It’s not as easy as I thought to find a place to camp at night. You’ve either got to get real lucky or be really sneaky,” he said.
For Foster, the aches in his feet and legs were posing the greatest challenge that early on, but he said he found it possible to “walk through” that pain until it subsides or becomes less noticeable.
On Day 13, Parr and Foster discuss shoes most suitable for walking long distances on pavement. By the time they had reached Moulton, both men had admittedly lost a pair of tennis shoes, and both agreed heavy hiking boots aren’t ideal for long treks across pavement.
On Day 74, Foster and Parr had made it to Gadsden, and with some luck and generosity from a local, the two found shelter in a barn where they had permission to camp out of the rain for a night.
Although both Parr and Foster found Alabamians to be friendlier than they had expected, Parr said he also found the state was the dirtiest of their trip so far.
“I have to say, I think Alabama is the state with the most litter so far that I’ve noticed,” he said in the daily Instagram post.
--
Rainy days in Moulton
Along Alabama 24, coming into Moulton from Trinity or Decatur, drivers might notice a sign that reads “Welcome to Moulton, the friendliest little town in Alabama.” The little city lived up to its name on hearing accounts from Parr and Foster as they ventured through downtown.
The two arrived on June 8 and first camped at H.A. Alexander Park, where the rain had held off for most of the day. By the following day, Foster described the rain as coming down in sheets over their head, making it impossible to travel.
The two woke for breakfast on Day 80, June 9, and decided to indulge a little and save their food in their packs. They made it over to the Little Kuntry Kitchen on Court Street where they had an egg and cheese omelet, pancakes and biscuits and gravy.
“Moulton is a friendly place. We’ve had a lot of interactions,” Parr said. He and Foster said they had five or six people approach them as they ate their breakfast, and each of them seemed genuinely interested in their story and concerned for their safety and well-being.
Two of those people also paid for their meal, Foster said.
“A lot of folks here are very warm,” he said. “I appreciate how approachable they are.”
Foster and Parr found shelter under the awning of the Lawrence County Public Library, where they said they had also been well received by the staff, who were eager to share with visitors and everyone they knew about Foster and Parr’s journey.
On Day 83, the two were back on the road and beginning their next leg of the journey with Mertz. As of press-time Wednesday, according to the We Grow Eco tracker, Foster, Mertz and Parr had made it to the western side of Muscle Shoals to Cane Creek, where they appear to have camped another couple of days as they work on a short film for their project.
Those interested in The Walk, the We Grow Eco effort and Foster and Parr’s progress can track the places the group has already visited as well as their planned route, which should end in southern California sometime in the winter.
For more information, visit wegroweco.org or follow We Grow Eco on Instagram.
