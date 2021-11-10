The Alabama Extension Animal Science and Forage Team is excited to announce the 2021 Alabama Forage Conference will be held Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 at the A.W. Todd Center in Russellville.
This premier statewide conference is held every two years and rotates around Alabama, and this year we are visiting Northwest Alabama. Join us for an opportunity to hear the latest from researchers, industry, and Extension professionals about forage systems management and to network with fellow farmers.
This year’s conference will start at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 with a Forage Expo at the A.W. Todd Center. Multiple equipment demonstrations and conference sponsors will be available, including grain drill and sprayer calibrations, baleage wrapping, winter and summer variety trial information, and a rainwater demonstration from the USDA-NRCS. Participants will be able to get hands-on experience with each demonstration. Experts will be on-hand at each demonstration to answer any questions.
On Dec. 2, the Forage Conference will kick off with a presentation by Dr. Gary Bates, Director of the University of Tennessee Beef and Forage Center and Dr. Marcelo Wallau, Forage Extension Specialist at the University of Florida. On Friday, Dec. 3, we will host a pasture walk at a local producer farm for more hands-on opportunities to learn about forage management.
Registration for the 2021 Alabama Forage Conference is $65, and this includes the Forage Expo (Dec. 1), Forage Conference (Dec. 2). For those that cannot attend in-person, the event will be live-streamed via Zoom for a reduced cost of $35. The pasture walk will be a free event for anyone interested (no virtual option will be available for the pasture walk).
To register, please visit www.aces.edu/go/forageconference, or contact Dr. Leanne Dillard by emailing alabamaforages@aces.edu or calling 334-844-7514.
Paul Vining, Regional Extension Agent Animal Sciences and Forages is available locally to answer your questions. He can be reached at his office in the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464, his cell phone at 256-214-9630, or via email at tpv0001@aces.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.