The Jesse Owens Museum will reopen Friday, Feb. 10 after a Christmas day flood forced a six week closure. Normal operating hours will resume.
During the flash freeze on Christmas weekend, pipes burst and the historic museum flooded. Staff and county employees worked for hours to clear water from the building.
“You don’t think about water doing so much damage,” said museum director Nancy Pinion.
A few days later, ServPro set up machines and equipment to remove moisture from the floor and walls.
After eight days, the machines were removed and the museum started repairing the damage. To avoid greater delays, the museum hired subcontractors. However, the greatest help came from county maintenance man Rodney Lowrey.
“He was out there Christmas day, and his wife came, and they worked getting the water out,” said Pinion. “Rodney’s been there every step of the way.
“He was amazing. He kept us all calm.”
The mens’ restroom, where the flood initially occurred, was reconstructed with insulation against the outer walls. New pipes and new drywall were installed.
After ServPro’s equipment was removed, dust from the blowers coated the museum. The staff cleaned everything floor to ceiling.
“My staff said, ‘We will clean it,’” said Pinion. “That’s not in their job description, but they wanted it done right.”
The museum’s murals were damaged, so Design Displays recreated them. Pinion says the new murals are an upgrade over the old ones.
“When they did ours [the first time], they were paper,” said Pinion. “And so, they weren’t as durable as what we have now.”
The repairs totaled approximately $35,000. Most of the cost was covered by insurance; it will also cover lost revenue.
Pinion is excited to be back.
“We’ll be up and running,” said Pinion. “We’re new and improved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.