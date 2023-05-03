The following restaurant and lodging ratings from
April 1, 2023 through April 30, 2023 are provided to The Moulton Advertiser by the Lawrence County Health Department.
Lawrence County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings:
Jack's Town Creek, 324 Church St., Town Creek: 10 Food Service Establishment
Western Sirloin Steakhouse Inc., 11383 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 90 Food Service Establishment
Sibley Food/Fuel, 13241 Co. Rd. 150, Courtland: 90 Food Service Establishment
Foodland, #124 (Market) 15342 Court St., Moulton: 91 Retail Food Store
Quik Mart, #1 2640 AL Hwy. 20, Town Creek: 92 Food Service Establishment
5 Points Grocery, 7325 CR 87, Moulton: 92 Food Service Establishment
157 Quik Stop, 2181 Co. Rd. 150, Town Creek: 93 Food Service Establishment
Captain Dave's, 14541 Court St., Moulton: 93 Food Service Establishment
Small World Playschool, 12570 Co. Rd. 460, Moulton: 94 Daycare Food Service
John's Bar-B-Que Inc., 15165 Court St., Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Shelton's Jiffy Mart, 16798 Market St., Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Miss Pearl's LLC, 12150 Jackson Street, Courtland: 95 Food Service Establishment
Hardee's #1501461, 11838 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Foodland #124 (Deli), 15342 Court St., Moulton: 96 Food Service Establishment
Subway Town Creek #23494, 2795 AL Hwy. 20, Town Creek: 96 Food Service Establishment
Mt. Hope Senior Nutrition Center, P. O. Box 38, 3142 Co. Rd., Mt. Hope: 96 Limited Food
The Corner Store, 10245 Co. Rd. 87, Moulton: 96 Limited Food
Shree Kavi Inc. DBA Highway Food, 11871 Hwy 157, Moulton: 97 Limited Food
Tennessee Valley Ice Houses LLC, 11655 Hwy 157, Moulton: 97 Limited Retail
The Butterstick Bakery & Bistro, 148 Pickens Ave., Moulton: 97 Food Service Establishment
Mt. Hope School Lunchroom, 8455 Co. Rd. 23, Mt. Hope: 99 School Lunchroom - Public
