The following restaurant and lodging ratings from
April 1, 2022 through May 1, 2022 are provided to The Moulton Advertiser by the Lawrence County Health Department.
Lawrence County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings:
Jack’s Family Restaurant #201, 22714 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 86 Food Service Establishment
Western Sirloin Steakhouse Inc., 11383 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 90 Food Service Establishment
Mel’s Family Steakhouse, 13130 AL Hwy. 157 Moulton: 90 Food Service Establishment
Food Mart Stop Inc., 20915 Hwy 101, Town Creek: 90 Food Service Establishment
Langtown Quick Stop (Alia Inc.) 20331 AL Hwy. 33, Moulton: 90 Food Service Establishment
Shelton’s Deli/Groc. 22855 AL Hwy. 24 Moulton: 91 Food Service Establishment
Court Street Mini Mart Inc., 14496 Court St., Moulton: 91 Limited Food
Dollar General #13273, (Langtown), 20222 Hwy. 33, Moulton: 91 Limited Retail
The Corner Store, 10245 Co. Rd. 87, Moulton: 92 Limited Food
On Thin Ice Commissary, 6500 CR 217 Suite B, Hillsboro: 93 Mobile Food Commissary
157 Quik Stop, 2181 Co. Rd. 150, Town Creek: 93 Food Service Establishment
Five Point Grocery, 7325 CR 87, Moulton: 93 Food Service Establishment
Dollar General #11204, 12240 Jesse Jackson Pkwy., Courtland: 93 Limited Retail
Sibley Food/Fuel, 13241 Co. Rd. 150, Courtland: 93 Food Service Establishment
Dollar General Store #11500, 4800 AL Highway 2, Mt. Hope: 94 Limited Retail
Two Sister’s Country Store, 1011 Co. Rd. 50, Mt. Hope: 94 Food Service Establishment
Bobby Rai’s Sports Grill, 14400 Court Street, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment
Reed’s Mini Mart, 6500 CR 217, Hillsboro: 94 Food Service Establishment
Dollar General #8586, 22995 Highway 24 Ste. A, Moulton: 94 Limited Retail
Dollar General Store #10080, 8964 AL Hwy. 101, Town Creek: 94 Limited Retail
Hwy 24 Marathon LLC, 20729 Hwy 24, Trinity: 95 Food Service Establishment
Pizza Hut #2937, 11930 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Hardee’s #1501461 11838 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Lawrence County Nutrition, 24134 Suite 3 Hwy 24, Trinity: 95 Limited Food
The Hot Spot, 2701 Byler Rd., Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Hatton Elementary School, Lunchroom, 6536 Co. Rd. 236, Town Creek: 95 School Lunchroom - Public
Burger King #11000, 1157 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Hatton Nutrition, 6969 Hwy 101, Town Creek: 96 Limited Food
Hatton High School Lunchroom, 6909 AL Hwy. 101, Town Creek: 97 School Lunchroom - Public
Big Gutt Mobile Unit, 16960 Hwy 20, Courtland: 97 Mobile Food Service.
